“Is somebody coughing?”: TrainwrecksTV reacts to DJ Scheme’s brother coughing while streaming on Twitch

During a large group stream on TrainwrecksTV's channel, while discussing violence and guns, the conversation was cut short to try to identify who was coughing. There were 10 people in the live stream, and when an unidentified coughing sound was heard, popular streamer Myth broke the silence to ask everyone who was coughing as no one could be seen coughing on the video.

It was later identified that it was DJ Scheme's brother who was coughing off-screen, which is why no one could see who it was. This article gives a breakdown of the events leading to the incident of the anonymous cough.

TrainwrecksTV's reaction to DJ Scheme’s brother coughing live on Twitch

Tyler Faraz Niknam, also known by his online alias TrainwrecksTV, is a popular American Twitch streamer who started and hosted the Scuffed Podcast on his Twitch channel back in 2019. TrainwrecksTV has used the Scuffed Podcast as a way of raising funds for charitable causes. In January 2020, he raised $41,109 Australian dollars for the World Wide Fund for Nature Australia to support wildfire relief after the destructive and unprecedented 2019-20 Australian bushfire season.

The clip was taken from one such podcast that was streamed on TrainwrecksTV's Twitch channel. The clip features streamers like AbdouTooBeasty, Crimsix, Destiny, Devin Nash, Jon Zherka, Kandyland, m0E_tv, Myth, DJ Scheme and TrainwrecksTV himself.

At the beginning of the stream, Swedish streamer Kandyland was talking about how she felt about guns and violence. She said that she was against violence and guns because she had experienced that since her childhood. After she finished her sentence, there was an audible coughing sound in the clip. Streamer Myth checked everyone's screen and finally broke the silence to ask who was the person coughing as he couldn't see who it was.

“Is somebody coughing?”

The suspense was broken by DJ Scheme when he told everyone that the person coughing was, in fact, his brother who happened to be sitting beside him at that time. In the clip, DJ Scheme can be seen smoking and it seems that the smoke was making his brother cough loudly. DJ Scheme told everyone on the podcast that he was high and usually mutes himself, but forgot to do it that day which is why everyone heard his brother cough. Due to the current pandemic, Myth's reaction certainly seems quite appropriate.

