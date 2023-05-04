Is Star Wars Jedi Survivor PC (EA) server down? How to check server status, possible fixes, and more

Players might be unable to play Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PC as EA's servers are reportedly down. While it is purely a single-player title, like most modern games, it requires an active online connection, regardless of its multiplayer features. While this helps keep the title up-to-date, situations such as when servers are down cause unnecessary frustration for players trying to enjoy the game.

PC players were surprised earlier today when they tried to play the game, as the EA servers on PC appeared to be down, and they could not log into the EA app to play the game. Players on this platform have been on edge after the game's disastrous port, adding to their woes with the current server issues. Let's look at how to check the server status for EA.

How to check Star Wars Jedi Survivor PC (EA) server status

To check the server status for Star Wars Jedi Survivor, head to the EA Help website and select Star Wars Jedi Survivor from the game list. This will take you to the game's landing page, where you can check if there are any current issues with the title.

EA Help @EAHelp Something's up with our online services, but we're on it. In the meantime, you might not be able to connect to online modes, buy games, or log in to your account. We’ll get you back in your game as soon as we can. Something's up with our online services, but we're on it. In the meantime, you might not be able to connect to online modes, buy games, or log in to your account. We’ll get you back in your game as soon as we can.

As the game mandates the EA app regardless of the Steam or Epic Games Store storefront, it is worth checking its server status. To do so, select the EA App from the game’s dropdown list. Furthermore, Electronic Arts also tweet on @EAHelp on Twitter whenever there are server-related issues.

How to fix Star Wars Jedi Survivor server down error on PC

As a single-player game with a mandated online connection, there is no fix for a server that's down other than to wait it out. However, there may be issues, such as being unable to connect to the game's server, even if they are up. Here are some ways to identify and troubleshoot these issues.

Check internet connection

One of the first steps is ensuring you have an active internet connection. The game will fail to connect to the EA servers if you don't have an active internet connection.

Restart EA app

Restart the EA app, as when it launches, it tries to connect to the server. If it fails the first time due to connection issues, it might be able to connect after restarting.

Verify file integrity

If the game refuses to launch, verify the file's integrity. Some corrupted or mission files could cause the game not to launch.

Citizen of the Verse @AnthropicDualiT @EAHelp So... Maybe now you guys can give us an OFFLINE playmode for Games that don't need a live connection?? I feel like this Stormtrooper right now @EAHelp So... Maybe now you guys can give us an OFFLINE playmode for Games that don't need a live connection?? I feel like this Stormtrooper right now 😭 https://t.co/EPvDUXM6sw

This issue reaffirms how mandating online connections for single-player games has its downsides. Star Wars Jedi Survivor is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app.

