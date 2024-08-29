Is Star Wars Outlaws open world?

Star Wars Outlaws is a brand-new adventure spanning different plants, as the outlaw protagonist Kay Vess explores various planets to take on risky bounties and evade the law. That brings us to the question: is this a truly open-world experience? In short, yes, this is a free-roam journey for the most part, making it the most immersive Star Wars experience to date.

Despite that, however, there is more to that in the long run. Here is everything to know about Star Wars Outlaws and its open-world aspects.

Is Star Wars Outlaws an open-world game?

The open world is rife with dangers at every turn (Image via Ubisoft)

Yes, it is marketed as the first-ever Star Wars open-world game. Each planet is vast, with its own biomes, NPCs, and secrets. Elements that fans have come to expect from Ubisoft's games are present and accounted for. These include vast stretches of detailed environments with settlements, enemy strongholds, and points of interest with hidden treasures.

While players will initially start in the linear confines of Cantonica, things will slowly open up when protagonist Kay Vess arrives on her first planet, Toshara. Upon obtaining the Speeder Bike, players will get a hint of the vast open space, as they make their way to the crowded city of Mirogana following the main quest.

This will also be her first taste of dealing with the complex criminal factions called the syndicates that have entrenched themselves in various parts of the planet, such as the Crimson Dawn or the Hutt Cartel. Kay will embark on contracts and jobs for each of these factions and depending on the outcome, her Reputation with them will be affected.

Uncharted territories lie beyond the safety of settlements (Image via Ubisoft)

Also Read: How to travel to different planets in Star Wars Outlaws

Players can explore the open world after they have wrapped up their first main mission in the city and escaped the on-rails nature of the questline, following which they can freely explore Toshara. Not long after obtaining her ship, Kay will be able to visit other planets via ship travel - which is a lot more confined in comparison.

Still, there are other planets and moons to discover, like the iconic deserts of Tatooine or the icy landscapes of Kijimi, each with its own fauna, flora, and NPCs. As such, Star Wars Outlaws can be more accurately considered a sandbox game. Regardless, there are still many large areas with minute attention to detail crammed to explore that players can spend hours indulging in.

Star Wars Outlaws is now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

