There are several different planets you can travel to in Star Wars Outlaws using a few ways. One of these might not be obvious at first, but it's a complete game-changer unless you want to explore outer space. Early-game players might be confused about how to access interplanetary travel because it’s locked until you meet specific requirements. In fact, you can’t travel to any other planet until you’ve completed a certain main story mission.

Before this, the only travel you do is to Planet Toshara, which is required for escaping Canto Bight. If you want to control what planet you go to, it takes a bit more time than that. To learn how to travel to different planets in Star Wars Outlaws, read on.

How to use The Trailblazer to travel to different planets in Star Wars Outlaws

In space, you have a great deal of freedom when you travel (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you’ve completed The Wreck main story mission in Star Wars Outlaws, you can travel to different planets. To do this, you need to enter the cockpit of The Trailblazer and launch the ship with the Interact button (Space Button, X/A button, depending on platform).

Then, press the Right D-Pad button or X on the Keyboard to pull up a list of potential destinations. Just select your destination, hit accept, and you’ll be blasted off into Hyperspace, as soon as it finishes charging (Forward on Left/Right sticks, or Y on the keyboard). It’s important to note that you cannot jump to Hyperspace if the path is obstructed.

For example, if you’re in Kijima space, and flying towards the Nebula, you cannot jump to Hyperspace and travel to different planets. Just turn away and then you’ll be fine. You also cannot make the jump to Hyperspace during battle, so clear away any enemy combatants.

Fast Travel is well, faster, but you miss a lot of opportunities in space (Image via Ubisoft)

It’s also worth pointing out that there will be times in the main story when you cannot leave a planet, period. For example, this will happen on Tatooine. So if you’re planning on doing some exploring, you may not want to jump to that planet until you’re ready for it. You can also create a manual save in space, allowing you to return to your previous location if you're not happy with the planet you land on.

There’s also another way to travel to different planets in Star Wars Outlaws - using the fast travel system. Once you’ve unlocked the ability to travel to different planets (completing The Wreck), as long as a main story mission isn’t locking you to the planet, you can use fast travel to skip flying into space.

Open your map, select Navigator, and scroll between the planets with L1/LB/Q and R1/RB/E and pick the planet you want to go to. Then, just tab over to the Fast Travel Points, and you can teleport directly to that planet. However, keep in mind that you must have previously visited the planet and unlocked a fast travel point to use this feature.

