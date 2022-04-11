Is Stranger of Paradise multiplayer? Co-op details and all you need to know

Stranger of Paradise is the most recent Final Fantasy spinoff, revisiting the original game's storyline with a contemporary twist. Instead of repeating an old plot, the current episode takes cues from various aspects of the Final Fantasy series. This results in a spinoff set in the same reality, which provides a plausible explanation for the series' recurring subject of time travel and other realities.

Stranger of Paradise allows players to invite up to two more players to assist them in their journey. To access the multiplayer aspect, players must first finish Stranger of Paradise's tutorial and prelude portions.

After they've obtained access to the overworld map, players will find a dedicated Online option in the menu. This area will operate as a co-op center for all multiplayer activities, including AI.

How to access multiplayer in Stranger of Paradise

Players must either establish or join a multiplayer room in order to play multiplayer in Stranger of Paradise. While on a quest, players can build a room from the main menu, either on the global map or at any cube save location. When creating a multiplayer room, players can adjust a few options, such as establishing a password and allowing others to join only via invitation.

The process of creating a room is simple, and it includes a few options to offer the finest multiplayer experience possible. In co-op mode, all unlocked missions are still available, and players may choose them from the specified mission dropdown menu. Similarly, the playstyle option lets players customize the difficulty by selecting one of four settings.

Although "Anyone" is ideal for all playstyles, "Bronze" is similar to gameplay on the Story difficulty. "Mythril" is equivalent to completing single-player quests on the Action difficulty and strikes a balance between the available options. However, "Adamantite" is for veteran players.

Players can also join somebody else's game by going to the Online menu settings' Find Room tab. Players will require the room ID and, if applicable, a password to join a friend's room. Otherwise, players may just browse for a random room and choose their own objective and playstyle.

When joining another user's game, players will utilize the jobs and equipment that they had on Jack at the time. When playing co-op, there are a few important distinctions. The first is that treasure must be collected independently by each player.

If one player opens a chest, the prize will only be retrieved by that player. Therefore, the others will have to go over it again and obtain it themselves. Finishing a multiplayer task will earn players more Anima Shards, which can be used to get more job experience.

Edited by Danyal Arabi