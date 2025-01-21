Is Terraria worth playing in 2025?

By Meet Soni
Modified Jan 21, 2025 18:52 GMT
Cover
Is Re-Logic's open-world survival title worth playing in 2025? (Image via Re-Logic)

Terraria is developer Re-Logic's take on the open-world survival crafting genre that was popularized after Minecraft's success. The game received unanimous praise for its variety of content and the open-world sandbox. However, as the title approaches its 14th anniversary on May 16, 2025, players might be wondering whether the game is still worth playing or not.

To answer that question, yes, Terraria is still undoubtedly worth playing in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Terraria is still worth playing in 2025

A large procedurally generated world

Explore the gigantic, hostile, and mysterious world of the game (Image via Re-Logic)
Explore the gigantic, hostile, and mysterious world of the game (Image via Re-Logic)

You are dropped into a large open world once you start playing Terraria. Most of the elements here are entirely destructible by obtaining various materials that help you craft things. Thus, you don't need to move horizontally in the 2D world of the game. There is a lot to explore in the bowels as well.

Another great thing about the worlds is that many of their elements can be reproduced if you want to share the world or restart a particular playthrough by the seed copying mechanic.

Elements of a town-management sim

Defend your city from numerous threats (Image via Re-Logic)
Defend your city from numerous threats (Image via Re-Logic)

While there is no particular end goal for players in Terraria, the title has some mechanics for players to engage with. NPCs are an important element and can always be in danger in the mysterious and hostile world of the game.

Players can build structures on the ground, which can then be inhabited by said NPCs. Buildings can slowly develop into towns, brimming with life inside. However, the danger doesn't end here, you will also need to protect the city from disastrous events, invasions, or bosses.

Numerous weapons to craft

A myriad of weapons that can aid you in your quest (Image via Re-Logic)
A myriad of weapons that can aid you in your quest (Image via Re-Logic)

The combat in a sandbox game would not be very engaging if there weren't unique weapons to fight enemies with. Thankfully, Terraria fulfills this criteria. There are a variety of weapons you can use to fend off enemies, ranging from the most powerful to the goofiest.

Players can use melee weapons like shortswords, broadswords, sickles, and yoyos, spears, flails, ranged weapons like bows, repeaters, guns, and launchers, and magic weapons like wands, magic guns, and spellbooks to decimate enemies. Some of these can also summon minions or sentries.

Tons of bosses to fight

Numerous foes to conquer (Image via Re-Logic)
Numerous foes to conquer (Image via Re-Logic)

As of now, there are a total of 33 bosses in Terraria. Fighting them is an important way to progress in the game as many drop new materials. These can be used to craft better items. These bosses range from a queen bee, or a man inside a slime to things like the eye of a Cthulhu, a wall of flesh, etc.

These diverse and distinct bosses offer up a significant bump in difficulty, culminating in you fighting the Moon Lord. Aside from these, some special bosses get summoned during events or invasions such as a Dark Mage, Ogre, Betsy, etc.

To sum up this article, Terraria is worth playing if you enjoy an open-world survival sandbox with tons of content to go through.

