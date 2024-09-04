Is Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown on PS4 and Xbox One?

Despite several delays, the highly anticipated Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will finally be released on September 12, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-orders of the game have already gone live on all three platforms. But what about PS4 and Xbox One owners?

The initial announcement trailer included PS4 and Xbox One as confirmed release platforms, making many last-gen console owners believe that the game would arrive on their consoles. However, due to certain reasons, publisher NACON has confirmed that they are no longer developing Solar Crown for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This article will take you through everything you need to know about Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Trending

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has been canceled for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Screenshot from an early announcement trailer showcasing the initially planned release date and platforms (Image via Nacon)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown was initially scheduled to release in September 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. However, this is no longer the case as KT Racing and NACON have decided to cease development for the PS4 and Xbox One.

In a blog post on Steam dated May 18, 2022, KT Racing and NACON announced that they were canceling the development of Solar Crown for last-gen consoles:

Finally, with the aim of making the most of the technology in the latest consoles and maximising the overall quality of the game, NACON has decided to no longer develop Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

While this news must be disappointing to previous-gen owners, it also means the developer's vision of a 1:1 recreation of Hong Kong will be of much higher quality since they are only focusing on modern hardware.

That said, old-generation console owners now need to upgrade to a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S to enjoy the game.

Also check: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown PC system requirements

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown editions and early access

Release date for different editions of Solar Crown (Image via Nacon)

Pre-orders for the racing title are live on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC with the Standard Edition costing $60 and the Gold Edition going all the way up to $90. Players who pre-order any edition of Solar Crown will receive a Ford GT 2006 as a pre-order bonus.

Here are all the different editions of Solar Crown:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Silver Streets Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Lord of the Streets outfit

Streets sticker pack

Free Solar premium pass

2-day early access (September 10, 2024)

Silver Sharps Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Jaguar F-Type SVT Coupe

Audi R8 Spyder V10 RWS

Baron of the Sharps outfit

Sharps sticker pack

Free Solar premium pass

2-day early access (September 10, 2024)

Gold Edition ($89.99)

Base game

Maserati MC20

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Silver Streets content

Silver Sharps content

Board Committee Member outfit

Free VIP Solar premium pass

7-day early access (September 5, 2024)

The Silver and Gold Editions of Solar Crown offer early access, so players who pre-order either of these can enjoy the game before its scheduled release date of September 12, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!