Is The Last of Us Part II Already The Game of The Year?

Several prominent journalists like Greg Miller are playing The Last of Us Part II and the reviews will be up soon.

According to Greg Miller, The Last of Us Part II is already his Game of the Year, and is eager to see what other games can do.

Greg Miller playing The Last of Us Part II on his PS4

The Last of Us Part II is only 9 days away and fans cannot contain their excitement over Naughty Dog's much-awaited sequel of the 2013 masterpiece.

Greg Miller, a prominent video game journalist posted a picture of him playing The Last of Us Part II on May 26 on his Instagram and said he would be reviewing the game when the embargo lifts i.e 12th of June.

The Last of Us Part II is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles in gaming history. Players can expect an equally emotional story as the first game in The Last of Us Part II.

The first game: The Last of Us was one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time, with some even going so far as to call it "The Citizen Kane of Gaming".

While that kind of hyperbole tends to take center stage and somewhat misguided, The Last of Us was an exceptionally great game that solidified gaming as a powerful narrative medium, on par with books and movies.

The Last of Us Part II is already Game of the Year for Greg Miller

After playing The Last of Us Part II this week, I have no earthly idea what any other game could do to be Game of the Year 2020, but I'm excited to see them try.



Full thoughts on today's Kinda Funny Gamescast at 2 pm on https://t.co/yDBHO7kWz1. Monday on https://t.co/2c7u5uZmvs. pic.twitter.com/BnCXRX2hiI — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) September 26, 2019

After completing the game, Greg Miller had already declared The Last of Us Part II as his Game of the Year, and was eager to see what other games could do.

Seeing as 2020 is shaping up to be a great year for gaming, The Last of Us Part II is sure to have stiff competition.

With great titles like Animal Crossing, Doom Eternal and Dreams already in strong contention for Game of the Year, there are still some big guns on the way.

Games like Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla are set to be released during the year. 2020 is looking to be a great year for video games.

