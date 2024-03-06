Is The Outlast Trials on Xbox Game Pass

With Red Barrels' latest title out, fans wonder if the developers plan to release The Outlast Trials on Xbox Game Pass. The subscription service from Microsoft is home to a plethora of exciting releases, including brand-new day-one arrivals. Many titles, both major and minor, have been added to the service since its debut.

Is The Outlast Trials also available with Xbox Game Pass? Let's find out if fans can enjoy it at no extra cost.

Can subscribers play The Outlast Trials on Xbox Game Pass

The game is not on Xbox Game Pass yet (Image via Red Barrels)

Unfortunately, The Outlast Trials is not on Xbox Game Pass. It is only available for purchase on Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC via the official Xbox storefront. Players who want to check out this title have no choice besides buying it, considering there is no listing for the title under the popular subscription service.

However, there is always a chance players will get to see The Outlast Trials on Xbox Game Pass in the future. A massive roster of publishers, from indie to AAA, have their games across the library's sizable catalog. However, this selection cycles over a certain duration, with new titles replacing older ones.

There is hope for this latest spinoff to be included, similar to past entries. However, the game was released as a full 1.0 version after leaving early access. Thus, it is highly unlikely that The Outlast Trials will arrive on Xbox Game Pass anytime soon.

What alternative horror games are on Xbox Game Pass

As of March 2024, there are some decent alternatives for Game Pass owners:

Dead by Daylight: Behaviour Interactive's popular 4v1 multiplayer horror game is now available on Game Pass, where players can play as various Survivors and evade Killers across different media.

Amnesia The Bunker: Those who wish to relive the cat-and-mouse chase terror of the Outlast games will want to look into the newest Amnesia game set in a WW1 bunker against an immortal monstrous threat.

Dead Space Remake: The 2023 remake of Visceral Games' popular survival horror debut is regarded as one of the best in its genre, letting players return to the USG Ishimura and face the Necormorph horrors aboard.

The Outlast Trials is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.