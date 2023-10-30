Is UFC 5 available on the Xbox Game Pass?

UFC 5 is the latest release from EA Sports, and Xbox Game Pass is one of the few available gaming subscription services where the latest MMA game could make its way. That said, many fans have been eager to find out if they can get a taste of things with their current subscription on their PCs and consoles.

Unfortunately, the only way to play the UFC-licensed game is by buying the Standard/Deluxe Edition.

After three long years, EA Sports has finally released UFC 5, which is the first time the developer has followed a current-gen exclusive route. While this has reduced accessibility on the one hand, they have managed to make several improvements, especially on the graphical side of things.

It's not surprising to expect games from EA Sports to be present on the Xbox Game Pass, thanks to the latter including EA Play within its offerings. While Xbox does add a lot of third-party titles as a day-one release, that's not the case with the latest fighting game.

Why is UFC 5 not available on the Xbox Game Pass?

Any release by EA Sports isn't added directly to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. This has been the routine that Xbox has followed since the very beginning and has continued to remain as such.

Instead, the games become available on Xbox's gaming subscription via the EA Play subscription. This is quite similar to Xbox's service but includes only games from EA.

EA Play is available in two options, with the Pro version only usable for PC users. However, anyone with a functional Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership can access EA Play without spending anything extra.

The same applies to PC Game Pass as well, which comes at a cheaper price but doesn't work on consoles. Typically, EA Sports includes all its recent launches on the Pro subscription while providing a timed trial for normal version users.

All recent launches have followed this pattern, and the same has applied to UFC 5 as well. That said, it's highly expected that the recent launch will eventually make its way to the EA Play subscription.

UFC 4, its predecessor, is currently available for free on EA Play and Xbox's subscription service as well. However, the fourth installment has plenty of limitations and a smaller roster compared to the latest release.

EA Sports hasn't announced if and when it will add the latest UFC game to the EA Play roster. It's unlikely to be immediate, as it usually takes a few months for a new launch to show up on the subscription model.

After a successful launch earlier in 2023, Dead Space Remake has been made available to all subscribers of EA Play and Xbox Game Pass. Fans will hope that the same fate will be met by UFC 5 as well, and it will be sooner rather than later.