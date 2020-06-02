Weapon skins in the Valorant Store

Valorant is Riot Game's foray into the FPS genre after reaching monumental heights with the success of League of Legends in competitive sports and now pushing for wider gaming community.

Valorant is a unique First-Person shooter that pits two teams of 5 players each on a map, with the players being given a choice to pick from the 11 unique Agents available right now.

Each Agent has unique, special abilities that the player can use to gain a tactical advantage over their opponents. This makes for some really exciting gunplay mixed with special abilities of the Agents.

The game is available for a free download from Riot Game's site, here.

Valorant: Price and In-game Purchases

Valorant Store

Valrorant is a free-to-play multiplayer experience that players can download free of cost from the Riot Games' website. However, much like other similar games, Valorant allows the player to purchase currency and items within the game.

In-game purchases are very common for free-to-play multiplayer games, and Valorant offers exciting loot in exchange for real-world currency to its players.

Players can buy skins for Agents as well as their weapons from the in-game store, the Valorant Store can be accessed from within the game.

Their are 3 types of In-game currencies in the game:

VP (Valorant Points): These can be used to purchase purchase premium skins as well as levelling up your Contracts in early stages of the game.

Creds: Creds are earned within a match. They can be used to buy firepower on the battlefield, to gain an edge over your opponents. They cannot be bought using real-world currency.

Radianite Points: Radianite Points can be used to evolve your guns, and take your arsenal of weapons to the next level. These can be bought in the store using VP, and from completing the New Player Experience Contract as well.