Is Valorant available on PS4?

Valorant was officially released for PC on the 2nd of June, and is currently not available for other platforms.

There may be console and mobile releases in the future. A prototype is in the works.

Ever since the release of its closed beta, Riot Games' Valorant has taken the FPS world by storm. The game has become so very popular over the last couple of months. It broke a lot of Twitch streaming records, and amassed an incredibly large player base while doing so.

And now that the official game is finally out, players from other gaming platforms are hell-bent on getting their hands on this latest shooter from Riot.

Both console and smartphone players are looking to play Valorant on their respective machines. So, if you’re a PS4 owner and want to know if the game is available for the platform, or soon going to come to it, let us fill you in on some of the information that we have so far.

No! Valorant is not available for PS4 right now.

For now, It doesn’t seem like Valorant is available on the PS4, as the official launch was only for PC. However, on the 3rd of May, there was a tweet by Valorant Leaks, who data-mined the game and found out that there were some hints about new platforms, which include the PS4, iOS, and Android.

It looks like Valorant is coming to IOS and Android 👀 pic.twitter.com/G0h95qjiRD — Valorant Leaks (@ValorantLeaked) May 3, 2020

In the Twitter comment thread, Valorant Leaks did say: "From what I found in the strings, I found one for PS4." Hence, there is a high possibility that the game will be released for the PS4 in the future.

It might also skip the generation and come to the PS5, and we will have to wait and see.

Riot are also testing a console prototype

On the 5th of June, Valorant’s Executive Producer, Anna Donlon, hinted at the possibility of releasing the game for consoles in an interview with GameSpot.

NEWS: Riot have teased that a console port for #VALORANT is being prototyped, but if it doesn't work out, they're willing to make a whole new console FPS game 🎮



Details - https://t.co/i6pStp7DdE pic.twitter.com/pp9v3WO5KF — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) June 4, 2020

In the interview, she spoke about the console version of the game:

"That's one of the more controversial topics out there that I've seen, I completely understand why. It's controversial internally to our dev team as well. We're prototyping that right now."

"And we really believe that the way this game is meant to be played is this hyper strong-level of play with competitive integrity," she also added.

So, if the prototype testing goes well, Valorant will make an appearance on the platform.