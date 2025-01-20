Is it worth playing Among Us in 2025?

Among Us is an online multiplayer game that heavily focuses on teamwork and how well a player can identify an impostor apart from identical crewmates. The goal here is to survive a series of rounds after completing tasks as crewmates without being eliminated by an impostor embedded amongst the crew.

Innersloth released this anxiety-inducing title in 2018; however, the game saw a massive surge of interest at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after content creators and streamers featured it on their respective channels. While the world has healed since then, this game is still worth playing with friends in 2025.

Disclaimer: The writer has shared their personal and subjective views about the game.

Among Us is a great game to play with friends

Players must figure out who is an imposter amongst the crewmates before it is too late (Image via Innersloth LLC)

Unlike most triple-A games that thrive on the live-service structure, Innersloth decided to take a different approach and develop a small, entertaining social experiment by putting the players in an impossible life-and-death situation. Among Us is about survival while being able to read other crewmates and their intentions without giving anything away. It is a perfect game to play with friends, especially amid a global pandemic and a world devoid of positivity.

The developers implemented an impressively high player count from four to 15. With a high player count, crewmates will struggle to identify potential impostors. The basic principle is to keep your friends close and enemies closer as crewmates; however, crewmates must always be on their guard to avoid an untimely demise by identical impostors.

Impostors will be randomly selected before the game begins, and there is no telling how many impostors will be in each match. As impostors, players must learn to adapt and hide any intent to kill crewmates by helping them accomplish a series of tasks inside a space shuttle and find the right opportunity to dispatch them before being voted out.

On the other hand, crewmates must learn to trust and work together to accomplish these tasks without dying and gather enough evidence to vote out impostors before time runs out. Innersloth wanted the gaming community to use their senses and social deduction to survive each match.

Diplomacy and social deduction are great gameplay elements in Among Us (Image via Innersloth LLC)

Unlike most popular multiplayer titles such as Call of Duty, Battlefield, Fortnite, and more, Among Us doesn't need ultrarealistic graphics to appeal to the player base. The game's 2D art style made it much more appealing to younger audiences; however, this isn't exactly family-friendly given the tension between crewmates and impostors.

Players can learn a lesson by playing a few matches and working on their social anxiety through this game.

During the global pandemic, everyone was forced indoors for quite a while, and video games picked up the pieces to save them from boredom. While the world was upside down, Among Us was thriving since content creators featured this game as they played with friends and strangers from different regions. Friendships were forged, and players learned to keep both eyes open to survive.

The developers enabled crossplay for almost every gaming device imaginable today, which ballooned the community. Among Us is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS devices.

Although Among Us is free on most platforms, the title isn't free, and for good reason. While the developers can generate revenue from ads on mobile platforms, this isn't exactly doable on a gaming console or PC. Microtransactions for cosmetic items are available, and this is a positive example of how in-game purchases don't necessarily affect gameplay.

Impostors can sabotage certain tasks and pin the blame on other crewmates to strategically remove any threat between them and their goal without getting their hands dirty. Trust can go both ways, and the impostors must try their hardest to get on the good side of the crewmates without making it obvious or raising any suspicions.

Verdict

Among Us is the kind of online multiplayer experience where players can feel like their lives are on the line (Image via Innersloth LLC)

Among Us is a game that encourages the player base to reassess their personal biases and learn to read people based on their actions. Impostors can hide their motives in plain sight; however, the crewmates have the numbers to single out every last one of them like wheat in a field.

Innersloth gave the world a bit of joy during a difficult time and brought people closer together without putting themselves at risk of exposure. The lesson here is to trust other people to make the right decision each time there is a vote as crewmates and for impostors to be cautious. Among Us is one great experience that players shouldn't ignore in 2025.

