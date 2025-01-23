Is it worth playing Enshrouded in 2025?

Enshrouded is an online multiplayer game where players must survive the terrors of a world overrun by archaic threats. The developers at Keen Games worked hard to bring this passion project to life and share it with the world. The mystical element and co-op features are enough to convince players that this is a game worth playing in 2025 after the official launch.

The developers did not shy away from citing different sources of inspiration, making it unique by integrating other features like building a base, customizing appearances, meeting new allies, and skill trees. This game has everything a fan of the survival genre would need, especially with constant developer support and oversight.

Step into an Enshrouded world and become a legend

Players should learn to watch over their shoulders in this world full of danger (Image via Keen Games)

As a newborn flame, players will be thrown into the deep end with nothing but their will to live and survive. Players can collect food and other resources by hunting wild animals and chopping wood to build a small camp until they are ready to progress by learning various weapon types like sorcery through the staff, the way of the bow, shield, and blade to survive an Enshrouded world.

Players have enough freedom to carve their path and story. Thrown into a magical sandbox full of darkness and mystery, the fight to survive looming threats in a destructive environment to add another layer of realism and immersion. Despite being plagued by an ancient blight caused by the ancestors, some corners are untouched and worth exploring,

Some areas are much harder to navigate; however, each flame's struggle will be rewarded with worthwhile loot. Traversal is crucial in a massive open world like Enshrouded, and the developers were inspired by the gliding system from other popular gaming franchises like The Legend of Zelda and integrated it into the game for the flame's convenience.

After spending hours exploring, players should consider finding a place to kick up their feet and feel safe. Like other survival games, such as Rust and DayZ, The Flame allows establishing a base of operations and customizing it to make it feel like home. Friends can build a massive base together and share their items as long as they are on the same server.

In time, players can invite other flames and allies to build a massive army or commune of like-minded people. The possibilities are endless, and this can be viewed as a social experiment to bring together a group of people and solve the same problem: the source of the blight.

Players must prepare themselves to fight creatures of all manners. Establishing a forge to craft upgrades for weapons and other armor is a crucial step to survival and this is a great way for players to customize their appearance, allowing them to stand out. Enshrouded has plenty of classes to accommodate different playstyles and encourage players to trust their fellow Flameborn to take on a role.

Together, the Flameborn can reclaim what was taken from them in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

Keen Games aspired to deliver a great open-world game for friends to experience together. While fighting evil forces and exploring a fallen world is fun, doing it with friends or strangers will be twice as fun, and it will be much more entertaining.

The game's early access was released via Steam exactly a year ago. It sold over a million copies and received positive reviews. While the game will likely release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, the developers have yet to comment on a solid release window.

Nevertheless, it is ideal for Keen Games to take its time with the development phase and avoid skipping corners for a smooth launch.

Conclusion

The amount of player choice and activities in Enshrouded should be the standard for open-world co-op games (Image via Keen Games)

Enshrouded allows the player to feel like a hero in a world devoid of hope. Embervale was once a decent land until greed corrupted those who came before, and this is a chance for the Flameborn to restore the world to its former glory, but not alone.

Keen Games wanted to take the player base into a mystical realm and let them piece the lore together while encouraging them to play at their pace and leisure. The game is still in Early Access on PC and awaits release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has not been announced yet. However, the developers are confident it will be released across all platforms within the year and it is a game worth diving into 2025.

