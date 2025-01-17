Is it worth playing Uncharted The Lost Legacy in 2025?

Uncharted The Lost Legacy was initially planned as an expansion to A Thief's End. However, Naughty Dog decided to give Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross their time to shine as a standalone project. Released in 2017 for the PlayStation 4, this project carries the best parts of the franchise in the form factor of a short adventure.

After Nathan Drake successfully retired from a life of adventuring and treasure hunting, Naughty Dog decided it was time to shed new light on other fan-favorite characters. Chloe and Nadine have different priorities, but during their expedition, the duo became a formidable team with a story worth revisiting.

Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's subjective and personal opinions about the game.

Uncharted The Lost Legacy proves that Naughty Dog can do more without Nathan Drake

The Lost Legacy could have been the start of a new franchise (Image via Naughty Dog)

Naughty Dog has been among the major contributors at Sony Interactive Entertainment after releasing games like Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, Uncharted, and The Last of Us. The developer decided not to retire the franchise along with Nathan Drake; however, this specific entry got overshadowed since it recycles older set pieces and gameplay mechanics.

After the events of A Thief's End, Nadine Ross loses control of her company, Shoreline, and is working as a mercenary to make a living. This put her on Chloe's radar as a former accomplice of Nate.

Chloe sets out to recover the lost Tusk of Ganesh. While it seems common for a treasure hunter to seek hidden treasure, this artifact has a personal bearing on Chloe.

The two characters may come from different upbringings but share major father issues. Chloe's father was killed during his search for the Tusk, while Nadine inherited her father's problems from terrible business transactions with Shoreline.

Together, Chloe and Nadine can finish and live up to their father's legacy while saving India from the clutches of Asav, an evil warlord who wants to ignite a civil war.

The Lost Legacy is an Uncharted game through and through. Players are thrown into a detailed world and experience a linear story with familiar combat systems from the previous game, along with the grappling hook mechanic to swing and scale tall structures.

Treasures are scattered all over India, and instead of jotting journal entries and notes like Nate, Chloe would take photos instead since they last longer.

This entry is a greatest-hits compilation of the franchise

The prologue is unlike previous Uncharted games, as Chloe is seen wandering the streets of India to rendezvous with her contact, who is revealed to be Nadine.

Throughout the story, Chloe begins to realize this entire adventure could be much more than treasure hunting as she decides to stop running and take a page out of Nate's book of being a hero.

While this entry doesn't feature the likes of Victor Sullivan, Elena Fisher, and Nathan Drake, another Drake is thrown into the mix to create a trio.

Sam isn't done with this life and will take any job to scratch the itch of treasure hunting. Similar to Chloe, Sam is in it for the money but goes out of his way to help his allies become their better selves.

These characters could have carried the Uncharted franchise (Image via Naughty Dog)

This project is not as massive as previous games, especially coming off the heels of A Thief's End, and that is not a bad thing. The story is much shorter, and the chapters are filled with diverse activities like stealth encounters, larger areas for exploration, puzzles, platforming, and everything else players can expect from an Uncharted game without overstaying its welcome.

Chloe, Sam, and Nadine prove that the franchise doesn't have to retire with Nathan. Perhaps Naughty Dog could work on a potential sequel or another spinoff with a different protagonist and reinvent the formula for modern audiences.

Verdict

The Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection is available on PlayStation 5 and PC (Image via Naughty Dog)

Uncharted The Lost Legacy is a pleasant surprise for the series and a testament to how fast Naughty Dog developers can work under pressure. The game was released a year after A Thief's End, and it launched with no issues and a brand-new world unseen in previous installments. While most fans miss Nate, Chloe and Nadine are good replacements who could lead the franchise into the future.

The game has been out for quite a while, and Naughty Dog thought it would be great to experience this title and A Thief's End with a remaster available on the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

If you are looking for a brief adventure with a compelling narrative and endearing protagonists, Uncharted The Lost Legacy is right for you.

