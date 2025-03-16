Is WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition worth buying?

WWE 2K25 is the latest instalment in the WWE video game series. It is now out to play and is available in three different editions to choose from. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Deadman Edition costs $99.99, whereas the Bloodline Edition comes with a hefty price tag of $129.99. But is it really worth spending a good additional chunk to get the Bloodline Edition? Let's take a look.

Ad

The Bloodline Edition comes with a lot of rewards. If you take a look at the contents of this edition, you will surely be left amazed. This is precisely why getting the Bloodline Edition can prove to be a wise decision for those who are long term fans of the WWE universe. Moreover, even if you don't follow WWE religiously but have been playing the games for a while now, it might still be a viable option for you.

Ad

Trending

Read More: WWE 2K25 review: A Hall of Fame worthy entry with go-home heat

Not to mention, WWE 2K25 can be enjoyed with a friend or family member as well. This is why having it in your library can't be a wrong move. If you believe you will be playing it for a long time, the Bloodline Edition should definitely not be missed. That said, let's take a look at the contents of the Bloodline Edition.

Ad

Contents of WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition

There are a lot of rewards in the Bloodline Edition (Image via 2K)

Mentioned below is everything you will receive with the Bloodline Edition of WWE 2K25:

Ad

Includes the full base game.

Deadman Bonus Pack with MyFACTION Persona Card (Undertaker ‘90), MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker), Usable Urn, and Brother Love Manager.

with MyFACTION Persona Card (Undertaker ‘90), MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker), Usable Urn, and Brother Love Manager. Ringside Pass featuring Season Pass (5 post-launch DLC Character Packs and SuperCharger) and the Superstar Mega-Boost (MyRISE Boost pack plus 100,000 VC).

featuring Season Pass (5 post-launch DLC Character Packs and SuperCharger) and the Superstar Mega-Boost (MyRISE Boost pack plus 100,000 VC). Wyatt Sicks Pack (includes: MyFACTION Persona Cards for: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan)

(includes: MyFACTION Persona Cards for: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan) 15,000 VC.

The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, which includes MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite Collection Greatest Hits Roman Reigns) and MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso). Additionally, console players on PS5 and XSX|S get The Island cosmetics (Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top, and Yeet Sunglasses), while Steam users get 32,500 VC to compensate (Delivered in-game on March 14).

which includes MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite Collection Greatest Hits Roman Reigns) and MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso). Additionally, console players on PS5 and XSX|S get The Island cosmetics (Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top, and Yeet Sunglasses), while Steam users get 32,500 VC to compensate (Delivered in-game on March 14). WrestleMania 41 Pack, which includes WrestleMania 41 Arena, MyFACTION Persona Card (New playable Superstar [TBA]), and two MyFACTION Persona Cards (WrestleMania Main Event #1 [TBA]).

which includes WrestleMania 41 Arena, MyFACTION Persona Card (New playable Superstar [TBA]), and two MyFACTION Persona Cards (WrestleMania Main Event #1 [TBA]). The Rock Nation of Domination Pack with MyFACTION Persona Card (The Rock [Nation of Domination]), which is exclusive to this edition and cannot be purchased separately.

Ad

For more WWE 2K25 guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.