Zagreus in Hades 2 is currently a little complicated. The beloved protagonist of the first game and the first child of the lord of the underworld, Zagreus is by far Hades 2 players' most requested character. Ever since the sequel was released, many have been wondering if the prince has made a comeback, and as I mentioned earlier, the answer is a little complex.

Yes, Zagreus is in Hades 2. However, he is not in the game you or the majority of the fanbase would have wanted. Hades 2 has already been receiving praise from critics and players alike but we need to keep in mind that the game is still in early access. Many portions of the story are still not available for the players, so in the future, Zagreus’s role may change.

Is Zagreus in Hades 2?

Though I have mentioned that Zagreus is in Hades 2, the reality isn't as straightforward. Allow me to explain why.

The story of Hades 2 revolves around the daughter of Hades, Melinoe. We follow her as she fights off hordes of enemies to rescue her family and save the underworld, mortal world, and Olympus from the Titan of Time, Cronos.

Expand Tweet

To help the daughter of the underworld overcome such colossal odds, many old and new Gods in Hades 2 bestow her with boons. But as you play, you may wonder where her family is, especially her brother, whom we followed in the first game. The answer lies in why Zag is not intractable in Hades 2.

In your runs, if you reach the final chamber, challenge Cronos, and fail, there is a chance that a cutscene will be triggered. In it, you will take control of Hades as he escapes the underworld with his daughter Melinoe. As you make your way out, you will see that the Titan of Time is sitting on Hades’ throne.

Help the princess save the underworld (Image via SuperGiant)

On a rather disturbing note, all of the beloved characters like Meg, Achilles, and Zagreus are frozen in front of him. Zag is the closest to him, implying that he fought the hardest and almost brought the titan down, but ultimately, he failed. This is the only scene in the early access that gives us a hint of what happened to our beloved prince.

However, Zagreus is not dead; he is just stuck in time. Currently, there is no option to help or save him, yet fans are confident that with future updates, devs will add an option to free Zag and all the other characters from the clutches of the Titan of Time, Cronos. Until then, we and the fiery-footed prince just have to hold tight.