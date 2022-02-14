“It makes me upset”: YouTuber calls out Twitch streamer Forsen for "sitting in silence" while reacting to his content

Creators often express displeasure at what a streamer says or does when reacting to their content, but rarely do we see a creator complain about what the reactor didn't do. This is exactly the issue YouTube creator Ghost Gum had with Twitch streamer Forsen's latest reaction video, where he is reacting to the former's The Failure of Reddit Island while not so much as saying a word about the whole video.

Ghost Gum expressed his displeasure with Forsen's lack of a reaction in his reaction video, via Twitter:

Ghost Gum calls out Twitch streamer Forsen for being silent while reacting to his content

Ghost Gum is a YouTuber focused on creating content around the world of Reddit with a growing following of about 150,000 subscribers. He recently appeared on the explore page of the popular Twitch steamer Forsen (1.6M followers) who "reacted" to one of his videos, leading to the indignant thread Ghost Gum posted recently.

Ghost Gum first expressed how he loves it when people react to his content:

"I love when people react to my content."

After talking about how he welcomes reactions from the community, he moved on to explain why he was upset about this particular reaction video by Forsen:

"But when I see stuff like this it makes me upset. This dude watched my entire video and didn’t make a single comment on it. Just played the entire thing in while he sat in silence."

He continued that everyone is free to create their own content for their audience but they should put in the minimum effort for it to be called a reaction:

"I’d like to make it clear, anybody is free to react to things I make. I have no issue with it. In fact, I love seeing people’s impressions of the stuff I make, but at least add something. Your opinion, criticism, a laugh, literally anything."

Ghost Gum and Forsen fans react to the drama

Ghost Gum's thread attracted many different reactions from the community. Some fans agreed that Forsen's lack of a reaction was a problem and should be addressed strongly:

Some Forsen fans ridiculed Ghost Gum for making an issue out of what they believed was the the streamer's right to do whatever he felt on his stream:

While everyone is free to create whatever content they want, this has been a recurring problem among various Twitch streamers and YouTubers. The crux of the issue that YouTubers are raising is that streamers are benefitting from the content of others while adding absolutely no value in the process.

It remains to be seen if either platform will address this issue, as that would be the first step to resolving it.

