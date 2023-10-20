"It’s a Charlie Foxtrot!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 471 (Saturday, October 21, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this title's 471st iteration are now available. Those seeking to answer this title's five questions must have an extensive understanding of LoL's champions and their splash arts. Retaining memorable lines said by these characters is also pivotal to solving all five puzzles. Additionally, players can share their accomplishments across assorted social media platforms.

Here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 21, 2023:

"It’s a Charlie Foxtrot!"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 21, 2023.

Kayle, Corki, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 471st edition (October 21, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 21, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Kayle

Kayle Quote: Corki

Corki Ability: Seraphine, Bonus : Passive

Seraphine, : Passive Emoji: Tristana

Tristana Splash Art: Rakan, Bonus: IG Rakan

It might be easy to guess Kayle's name, as she's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Demacia, this unit debuted in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Corki, an often-used champion in LoL.

Due to Seraphine's high pick rate, recognizing her passive ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Tristana being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Rakan's IG splash art shouldn't require more than a few seconds to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 12, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate

Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios

Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana

Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser

Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen

Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri

Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot

Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

