"It’s a Charlie Foxtrot!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 471 (Saturday, October 21, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this title's 471st iteration are now available. Those seeking to answer this title's five questions must have an extensive understanding of LoL's champions and their splash arts. Retaining memorable lines said by these characters is also pivotal to solving all five puzzles. Additionally, players can share their accomplishments across assorted social media platforms.
Here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 21, 2023:
"It’s a Charlie Foxtrot!"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 21, 2023.
Kayle, Corki, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 471st edition (October 21, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 21, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Kayle
- Quote: Corki
- Ability: Seraphine, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Tristana
- Splash Art: Rakan, Bonus: IG Rakan
It might be easy to guess Kayle's name, as she's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Demacia, this unit debuted in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Corki, an often-used champion in LoL.
Due to Seraphine's high pick rate, recognizing her passive ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Tristana being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Rakan's IG splash art shouldn't require more than a few seconds to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 12, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate
- October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi
- October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie
- October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas
- October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc
- October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios
- October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina
- October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana
- October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser
- October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
- October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
The LoLdle answers for its 472nd edition will be published on October 22, 2023.