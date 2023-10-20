"Phoenix spirit!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 470 (Friday, October 20, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 470th iteration are available. To excel and emerge victorious, players must possess vast insight into League of Legends characters and their skins. Memorizing quotes from LoL figures is another crucial aspect. Furthermore, players can share the results on various social media platforms.
Here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 20, 2023:
"Phoenix spirit!"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 20, 2023.
Taric, Udyr, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 470th edition (October 20, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 20, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Taric
- Quote: Udyr
- Ability: Viktor, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Skarner
- Splash Art: Twisted Fate, Bonus: Odyssey Twisted Fate
It might be easy to guess Taric's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Demacia, this character debuted in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Udyr, a frequently used champion in LoL.
Due to Viktor's high pick rate, recognizing his E ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Skarner being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Twisted Fate's Odyssey splash art shouldn't require more than a few seconds to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi
- October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie
- October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas
- October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc
- October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios
- October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina
- October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana
- October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser
- October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
- October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
The LoLdle answers for its 471st edition will be published on October 21, 2023.