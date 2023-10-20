"Phoenix spirit!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 470 (Friday, October 20, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 470th iteration are available. To excel and emerge victorious, players must possess vast insight into League of Legends characters and their skins. Memorizing quotes from LoL figures is another crucial aspect. Furthermore, players can share the results on various social media platforms.

Here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 20, 2023:

"Phoenix spirit!"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 20, 2023.

Taric, Udyr, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 470th edition (October 20, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 20, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Taric

Taric Quote: Udyr

Udyr Ability: Viktor, Bonus : E

Viktor, : E Emoji: Skarner

Skarner Splash Art: Twisted Fate, Bonus: Odyssey Twisted Fate

It might be easy to guess Taric's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Demacia, this character debuted in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Udyr, a frequently used champion in LoL.

Due to Viktor's high pick rate, recognizing his E ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Skarner being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Twisted Fate's Odyssey splash art shouldn't require more than a few seconds to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios

Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana

Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser

Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen

Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri

Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot

Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

The LoLdle answers for its 471st edition will be published on October 21, 2023.