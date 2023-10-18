"Never underestimate the power of the Scout’s code": League of Legends LoLdle answers 469 (Thursday, October 19, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for this game's 469th iteration are available presently. In this title, familiarity with League of Legends champions and their skins is essential for success. Players who hope to thrive in this game must also memorize quotes associated with LoL characters. Here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 19, 2023:

"Never underestimate the power of the Scout’s code."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 19, 2023.

Warwick, Teemo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 469th edition (October 19, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 19, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Warwick

Warwick Quote: Teemo

Teemo Ability: Sett, Bonus : Q

Sett, : Q Emoji: Rumble

Rumble Splash Art: Yuumi, Bonus: Battle Principal Yuumi

It might be easy to guess Warwick's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Zaun, this character debuted in that game in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Teemo, a frequently used champion in LoL.

Due to Sett's high pick rate, recognizing his Q ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Rumble being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Yuumi's Battle Principal splash art shouldn't require more than a few seconds to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios

Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana

Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser

Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen

Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri

Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot

Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

The LoLdle answers for its 470th edition will be published on October 20, 2023.