"Never underestimate the power of the Scout’s code": League of Legends LoLdle answers 469 (Thursday, October 19, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for this game's 469th iteration are available presently. In this title, familiarity with League of Legends champions and their skins is essential for success. Players who hope to thrive in this game must also memorize quotes associated with LoL characters. Here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 19, 2023:
"Never underestimate the power of the Scout’s code."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 19, 2023.
Warwick, Teemo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 469th edition (October 19, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 19, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Warwick
- Quote: Teemo
- Ability: Sett, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Rumble
- Splash Art: Yuumi, Bonus: Battle Principal Yuumi
It might be easy to guess Warwick's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Zaun, this character debuted in that game in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Teemo, a frequently used champion in LoL.
Due to Sett's high pick rate, recognizing his Q ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Rumble being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Yuumi's Battle Principal splash art shouldn't require more than a few seconds to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie
- October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas
- October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc
- October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios
- October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina
- October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana
- October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser
- October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
- October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
The LoLdle answers for its 470th edition will be published on October 20, 2023.