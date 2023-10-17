"Until my spear dulls": League of Legends LoLdle answers 468 (Wednesday, October 18, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 468th iteration are available now. Flourishing in this competition requires a comprehensive knowledge of champions in League of Legends and their capabilities, encompassing their variety of skins. Additionally, players must memorize the customary quotes related to them to address all five inquiries.
Here's the LoLdle quote for October 18, 2023:
"Until my spear dulls"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 18, 2023.
Zac, Pantheon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 468th edition (October 18, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 18, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Zac
- Quote: Pantheon
- Ability: Lee Sin, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Shyvana
- Splash Art: Annie, Bonus: Annie in Wonderland
It might be easy to guess Zac's name, as he's a popular jungle champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Zaun, this character debuted in 2013. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Pantheon, a frequently used champion in LoL.
Due to Lee Sin's high pick rate, recognizing his Passive ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Shyvana being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Annie in Wonderland's splash art is also quite simple to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas
- October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc
- October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios
- October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina
- October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana
- October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser
- October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
- October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
The LoLdle answers for its 469th edition will be published on October 19, 2023.