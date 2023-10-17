"Until my spear dulls": League of Legends LoLdle answers 468 (Wednesday, October 18, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 468th iteration are available now. Flourishing in this competition requires a comprehensive knowledge of champions in League of Legends and their capabilities, encompassing their variety of skins. Additionally, players must memorize the customary quotes related to them to address all five inquiries.

Here's the LoLdle quote for October 18, 2023:

"Until my spear dulls"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 18, 2023.

Zac, Pantheon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 468th edition (October 18, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 18, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Zac

Zac Quote: Pantheon

Pantheon Ability: Lee Sin, Bonus : Passive

Lee Sin, : Passive Emoji: Shyvana

Shyvana Splash Art: Annie, Bonus: Annie in Wonderland

It might be easy to guess Zac's name, as he's a popular jungle champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Zaun, this character debuted in 2013. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Pantheon, a frequently used champion in LoL.

Due to Lee Sin's high pick rate, recognizing his Passive ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Shyvana being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Annie in Wonderland's splash art is also quite simple to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

The LoLdle answers for its 469th edition will be published on October 19, 2023.