"You patient or donor? It not matter": League of Legends LoLdle answers 467 (Tuesday, October 17, 2023)

The Loldle answers for its 467th iteration are available now. Flourishing in this contest necessitates a thorough understanding of League of Legends champions and their capabilities, which includes their array of skins. Furthermore, players must memorize the typical quotes associated with them to increase their likelihood of solving all five inquiries.

Here's the LoLdle quote for October 17, 2023:

“You patient or donor? It not matter. Me do same thing.”

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 17, 2023.

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 467th edition (October 17, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 17, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Jhin

Jhin Quote: Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo Ability: Zilean, Bonus : Q

Zilean, : Q Emoji: Talon

Talon Splash Art: Sylas, Bonus: Lunar Wraith Sylas

It might be easy to guess Jhin's name, as he's a popular ADC champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Ionia, this character debuted in 2016. Today's quote should only take a couple of seconds to link to Dr. Mundo, a frequently used champion in LoL.

Due to Zilean's high pick rate, recognizing his Q ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Talon being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Sylas's Lunar Wraith splash art is also quite simple to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios

Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana

Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser

Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen

Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri

Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot

Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

The LoLdle answers for its 467th edition will be published on October 17, 2023.