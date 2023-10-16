"You patient or donor? It not matter": League of Legends LoLdle answers 467 (Tuesday, October 17, 2023)

The Loldle answers for its 467th iteration are available now. Flourishing in this contest necessitates a thorough understanding of League of Legends champions and their capabilities, which includes their array of skins. Furthermore, players must memorize the typical quotes associated with them to increase their likelihood of solving all five inquiries.
Here's the LoLdle quote for October 17, 2023:
“You patient or donor? It not matter. Me do same thing.”
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 17, 2023.
Jhin, Dr. Mundo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 467th edition (October 17, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 17, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Jhin
- Quote: Dr. Mundo
- Ability: Zilean, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Talon
- Splash Art: Sylas, Bonus: Lunar Wraith Sylas
It might be easy to guess Jhin's name, as he's a popular ADC champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Ionia, this character debuted in 2016. Today's quote should only take a couple of seconds to link to Dr. Mundo, a frequently used champion in LoL.
Due to Zilean's high pick rate, recognizing his Q ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Talon being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Sylas's Lunar Wraith splash art is also quite simple to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc
- October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios
- October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina
- October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana
- October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser
- October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
- October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
The LoLdle answers for its 467th edition will be published on October 17, 2023.