"It's over!!!! Hooray!!": Genshin Impact Cyno VA reacts as SAG-AFTRA suspends its strike

The SAG-AFTRA strike that had been a topic of contention amongst the gaming community for months has finally reached a climactic point. On June 11, 2025, SAG-AFTRA finally suspended its strike against video gaming companies and instructed all union members to return to work on projects that adhered to the Interactive Media Agreement. The Interactive Media Agreement is the final agreement that has been reached between SAG-AFTRA and the video gaming companies.

In response to this development, many voice actors took to social media to express their views. Among them was Alejandro Saab, the English voice actor of Cyno in Genshin Impact. Quoting SAG-AFTRA's official announcement about suspending the strike, he gleefully responded with:

"It’s over!!!! Hooray!!"

Previously, when SAG-AFTRA had announced that it had finally managed to reach a tentative agreement with the video game companies, Alejandro had also made a similar post that expressed how happy he was with the decision.

He followed up his post, responding to SAG-AFTRA's decision to suspend the strike by saying that it had been a "good day." This was the common sentiment amongst the majority of English voice actors in the community, and other Genshin Impact EN VAs also joined in with similar takes.

Skirk's English VA Cat Protano made multiple posts on X regarding this recent development, all of them indicating that she was happy with this conclusion to the prolonged SAG-AFTRA strike.

What does suspension of the SAG-AFTRA strike mean for Genshin Impact and its English voice cast?

While SAG-AFTRA has suspended the strike against video game companies that have signed the Interactive Media Agreement, the future of Genshin Impact's English voice actors is still up in the air. Since HoYoverse was never an official target of the strike — and as a result also not one of the video game companies to have signed the IMA — it remains to be seen if the voice actors who had been withholding work for so long (of their own volition, in solidarity to the strike), decide to return to work on Genshin Impact.

Paimon's VA, Corina Boettger, had previously declared in an interview that they would not be returning to voicing Paimon, stating:

"After John was replaced, I sent notice to HoYo saying that I would no longer voice Paimon until they became union, so they'll probably just replace me".

Although the SAG-AFTRA video game strike is now over, HoYoverse might not sign the Interactive Media Agreement — especially because it was not a direct target of the strike in the first place. Hence, it is still not confirmed if Corina (and other EN VAs who had been striking and withholding voice work) will return to working on Genshin Impact.

