5 items you should always sell in Diablo 4

To have a smooth progression in Diablo 4, you will need the strongest weapons, armor, and items in the game. You can either sell these items or salvage them, but this depends on how far you've progressed. Hoarding items is a bad idea; this will clog up your inventory, and you will not be able to pick any more loot. It's best to sell or salvage items before going into a dungeon or farming spot.

With that said, here are the five items that you should always sell in Diablo 4.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the five best items to sell in Diablo 4?

1) Rawhide

Rawhide is the most abundant resource in Diablo 4. You can obtain it by slaying wildlife and beasts. From all the farming, you will stock up on these resources very quickly.

The maximum cap for resources is 9,999, so selling Rawhide for extra gold is not a bad thing. This can build up your respec, and you can allocate the gold for upgrading specific items in the game.

2) Veiled Crystals

Veiled crystal is another resource that you will find in the later parts of Diablo 4. Selling it for a quick buck will not only give you extra gold but will also provide you with some room to pick up more.

As you progress through the game, you will see this item very frequently. You can even get it by salvaging weapons and armor.

3) Blue or lower items

You should sell Blue or lower items in the early parts of Diablo 4 so that you can pick up more weapons and armor. You will be tempted to salvage them for some resources, but you can get much more out of them by selling them. It's much better to sell Blue and lower items and salvage Yellows and legendaries.

Playing smart with your economic dealings can give you an edge in Diablo 4. This can help you determine what trash items you can make a quick buck out of and which ones you can salvage to maximize your resources.

4) Magic quality items in the early game

You will need to get rid of magic items as soon as you can, as they will not only clog up your inventory and stash, but you can also miss out on picking up more valuable loot. You can salvage them once in a while if you are in desperate need of some upgrade materials, but it's much better to sell them for some extra gold in your pockets.

Gold will be bountiful as you progress in the game, and selling as much as you can in the early game will do so much for your economy.

5) Items unsuited for character or class

Always sell unsuited items in your inventory. This can be crucial when farming items and going into a dungeon. Such items can clog up your inventory rather fast. Most of them are worth selling, especially if they are in the six-digit line.

Even high-level items that are unusable are considered junk, and selling them can be beneficial when you are going to respec. These items can be sold to any vendor in the game. Additionally, you can always buy back an item if you mistakenly sold it.

Diablo 4 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series X and S.

