Jake Paul trolled for mocking Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor in parody skit

Jake Paul is back at it again with his parody skits of other MMA fighters. This time, he included Khabib Nurmagomedov along with Conor McGregor. However, his fans seemed to troll him just as hard for the attempted skit.

It's been clear for a while that Jake Paul has been scrambling and doing whatever it takes to get Conor McGregor's attention. His ultimate goal is obviously to get a boxing bout with the Irish UFC star, who is also known for the amount of trash that he uses.

Jake Paul has called out Conor McGregor for past losses, made fun of his wife, and compared the Dublin native to chicken in a video from Raising Canes.

The 24-year-old's latest addition to the library of Conor McGregor trash talk is part two of an MMA parody video that he had done in the past. His initial video had made fun of MMA fighters such as Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

For Jake Paul's new video, he chose to target Nate Diaz, Dana White, Ben Askren, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and, of course, Conor McGregor. The video starts immediately with an impression of the latter, where Jake Paul says:

"Dana, I'm sorry I f***in' lost, mate. I bought this f**kin Lamborghini yacht, though."

He then uses an impression of Khabib to say that Conor McGregor spars with little kids, and it's the reason for his loss. Khabib is known for being a rival of Conor McGregor, and Jake Paul is clearly leveraging that feud in his video to push the former.

Twitter users troll Jake Paul and his potential for a fight with Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather

I feel like this is average work at best. the guy has a full-time production staff and he can’t come up with anything better??? https://t.co/R5238po9Lr — Funky (@Benaskren) February 23, 2021

bro none of them know who you are pic.twitter.com/IKFC9m4xGH — dak 😈🌎☄️💕 (@dakdownbad) February 23, 2021

Ben Askren, set to face Jake Paul in a boxing match soon, was one of the first to respond to the parody video. In his tweet, he called out the clip for being "average work at best."

Other Twitter users shared similar sentiments, and they called the video cringe, likely because of the accents he puts on that aren't great. Most of all, Twitter users called Jake Paul out because they feel he's not at the same level as those competitors.

Bruh Khabib would murder you 💀 — TabbyTaffee_05 (@tabbytaffee) February 23, 2021

This is the cringiest shit i’ve ever watched — Vic 🍿 (@YD_VlC) February 23, 2021

If deji worked little hard there would've been no jake paul — sourabh shidling (@sourabhshidling) February 23, 2021

you hand picked the worst striker in the history of the UFC to face in a boxing match and now you think you’re the baddest man on the planet 😂 — Yash Vekaria 🦍 (@vekaria04) February 23, 2021

How many wigs do you own jake.... — Izzy (@Jakexloganx) February 23, 2021

If You mess with khabib, he’s gonna Fucking rip your head off 😂 — E (@Cr1ticYt) February 23, 2021

Lol you're gonna eventually get murdered by one of these fighters and I'm gonna relish it. You wouldn't even beat a novice like myself 😂 not on my worst day — Mick O' Loideáin (@In_Layden_Terms) February 23, 2021

After Jake Paul faces off against Ben Askren, he may have the chance to face Floyd Mayweather if he wins the fight. The Cleveland native has made a video about the boxing legend as well.

However, Conor McGregor still clearly remains the most valued prize going forward for Jake Paul.