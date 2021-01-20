"World's biggest chicken": Jake Paul trolls Conor McGregor in new video

Jake Paul has released a clip aimed at Conor McGregor as he continues his insults against the UFC star.

The video of Jake Paul takes place at a Raising Cane's Restaurant. He posted it across his social media, and it seems like the 24-year-old had the place to himself so he could order a ton of chicken.

At the start of the clip, Jake Paul says:

"I love all chickens. Besides Conor Mcgregor. He's the world's biggest chicken."

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Jake Paul calls Conor McGregor chicken. Proves he’s still YouTube’s Biff from “Back To The Future.” pic.twitter.com/4YkHioM7mX — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021

Jake Paul then mentions that Conor Mcgregor said, "If it makes dollars, it makes sense."

He's referring to a recent interview, where the question was broached to Conor McGregor over what he thinks about the Paul Brothers in boxing. McGregor said it makes sense but did not say he would fight Jake Paul.

In the past, Jake Paul has offered Conor McGregor 50 million dollars for a fight, and he's hoping that the UFC heavyweight will practice what he preaches.

Jake Paul persists with McGregor and upcoming Paul Brother fights

"I offered you 50 million dollars. You're getting paid 5 million to fight Dustin Poirier. I think you're a chicken," Jake Paul says as he goes for another bite.

He then uses two chicken pieces with Dillon Danis and Conor McGregors heads edited on to make a scenario of them chickening out from a fight with himself. The video ends with a simple "You suck."

Jake Paul has been very consistent with his attacks of Conor McGregor and the other teammates in his camp who he trains with. However, the MMA legend has never commented directly on fighting Jake Paul.

But in that interview with Sports Bible, Conor McGregor did give his opinion on the Paul Brothers in general:

"I know Dana and the UFC are not really into it, but I'm not so against it. I think if people are willing to get in and take the risk of making that walk, I'm certainly a viewer."

It's clear that Conor McGregor knows the business, and Jake Paul's barrage of insults have no effect on the former UFC champion. It probably surprised many combat sports fans to learn that the Irishman was somewhat of a fan of what the Paul Brothers are doing rather than bashing it.

There's still no real word if the fight will happen or not, but McGregor's comments could mean Jake Paul is a step further. Logan Paul is set to fight Floyd Mayweather next month, while Jake Paul versus Ben Askren has the potential to happen.