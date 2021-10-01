Jash "Learn" Shah: All you need to know about India's only Esports Awards nominee after Mortal

Indian COD Mobile star Jash "Learn" Shah has been nominated in the 'Esports Mobile Player of the Year' category at the Esports Awards 2021. Learn is the only Indian professional esports athlete to make it to the final nomination list this year.

Previously, Indian BGMI star Naman "Mortal" Mathur was nominated for the 'Streamer of the Year' award. Now, Learn has made India proud after making it to the final nomination list for the 'Esports Mobile Player of the Year' award.

Learn is nominated along with some of the stars of Mobile Esports likes of Zhu "paraboy" Bocheng, Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek, and others to be the best player of this year. The final result will be out at the award-giving ceremony on November 20, 2021 at the Esports Stadium, Arlington in Texas, USA.

Learn has dominated the Indian COD Mobile circuit over the years

Jash "Learn" Shah is one of the most talented and popular players of the Indian COD Mobile circuit. He is currently playing for Team Insidious. Learn is also the IGL (in-game leader) of the team. He usually takes the Sniper role for his team in matches.

Learn started his COD Mobile career with Aesthetic X in 2019. He later joined Team Mayhem in 2020. A year later, he left the organization and joined Team Insidious.

Learn has achieved a lot of success over the last few years with Team Mayhem and Team Insidious. From becoming the champion of the Call Of Duty: Mobile India Cup - Pro with Team Mayhem at the start of 2021, to his recent success in the QSEC - Grand Final Championship and CODM World Championship 2021 - SA & ME Finals with Team Insidious, Learn has dominated the scene quite well.

He will now get a chance to add one more feather to his crown if he can win the 'Esports Mobile Player of the Year' award in the Esports Awards 2021 this November. However, the competition is fierce as there are some big names who are also nominated with Learn in the same category.

All the nominations are:

Zhu "paraboy" Bocheng

Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek

Gabriel "Syaz" Vasconcelos

Mustafa "SkYRiiKZz" Ibrahim

Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno

Jash "Learn" Shah

Piyapon "TheCruz" Boonchuay

Brian "Tectonic" Michel

Lucas "LucasXGamer" Vinícius Batista Rocha

Cauan "Cauan7" da Silva

Fans can cast their vote for Learn to make him the winner of the award. They need to head towards this website and vote for him.

