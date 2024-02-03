JD Gaming vs LNG Esports - League of Legends LPL 2024 Spring Split: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The second week of the LPL 2024 Spring Split is about to conclude, and the final matchday will feature JD Gaming vs LNG Esports in a 2023 Summer Split grand final rematch. Both teams have made a couple of roster changes coming into this year and it will be quite interesting to see how their new lineups will fare against each other.

Ahead of this hyped-up LPL 2024 Spring Split matchup, let us take a look at the recent form of both teams and some of the important players who may prove to be deciding factors in this best-of-three series.

JD Gaming vs LNG Esports League of Legends LPL 2024 Spring Split: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

JD Gaming is looking to make a hat trick of titles at the LPL 2024 Spring Split. While the roster it boasts this year is not as strong on paper as last year, it is still absolutely one of the best teams in the LPL. With franchise jungler Kanavi reunited with his longtime mid lane partner, Yagao, JD Gaming has started strong in 2024 and vows to remain undefeated in the LPL 2024 Spring Split.

A battle against LNG Esports this early into the split should prove to be a good test for this new JD Gaming lineup and can be a good indicator of the team's trajectory further into this split. Top laner Flandre's performance will be pivotal if JD Gaming wants a clean victory in this match.

LNG Esports, on the other hand, had a rocky start to its 2024 season after the addition of jungler Weiwei and support Mark. The new lineup was quickly eliminated from the Demacia Cup and was off to a poor start to the LPL 2024 Spring Split, with a loss against ThunderTalk Gaming.

However, the team seems to have gotten back on track somewhat, securing a pretty big victory against Weibo Gaming. Weiwei has been impressive so far, with GALA continuing to put on excellent performances. The battle between Scout and Yagao in the mid lane will also be important, as both players can break open a game in their individual playstyles.

JD Gaming is the current favorite team expected to win this matchup. However, this is a good chance for LNG Esports to continue its ramp-up in form. Needless to say, a victory against JD Gaming is not out of the window. For either side, a victory here is guaranteed to provide a huge confidence boost.

Head-to-head

JD Gaming and LNG Esports have faced off for a total of 16 times. The former has won 13 of those matches while the latter has only managed to win three matches.

Previous results

JD Gaming's latest result was a convincing 2-0 victory against Ninjas in Pyjamas

LNG Esports was also able to win its recent fixture against Weibo Gaming with a 2-1 scoreline.

LPL Spring 2024 rosters

JD Gaming

Top - Li " Flandre " Xuan-Jun

" Xuan-Jun Top - Xu " sheer " Wen-Jie (Substitute)

" Wen-Jie (Substitute) Jungle - Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok

Jin-hyeok Mid - Zeng "Yagao" Qi

Qi ADC - Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk

Jae-Hyuk Support - Lou "MISSING" Yun-Feng

Yun-Feng Head Coach - Won "Mafa" Sang-yeon

LNG Esports

Top - Tang "Zika" Hua-Yu

Hua-Yu Jungle - Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han

Bo-Han Mid - Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Ye-chan ADC - Chen "GALA" Wei

Wei Support - Ling " Mark " Xu

" Xu Support - Fu "Hang" Ming-Hang (Substitute)

Ming-Hang (Substitute) Head Coach - Luo "Crescent" Shang

Livestream details

The date and timings for the League of Legends LPL 2024 Spring Split matchup between Bilibili Gaming and Top Esports are as follows:

PT : February 4, 1 am

: February 4, 1 am CET : February 4 10 am

: February 4 10 am IST : February 4, 2:30 pm

: February 4, 2:30 pm KST: February 4, 6 pm

To watch the match live, you can visit the following websites:

