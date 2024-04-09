Jester in Darkest Dungeon: Stats, skills, and value analyzed

The Jester in Darkest Dungeon is one of the most versatile heroes. He can be placed anywhere in the party and he will always bring something to the table. If you are lacking damage, you can place him in the front and he will dish out massive damage while meeting a glorious death. You can also put him at the end and he will make sure the party’s journey is a heroic one.

The Jester is a fan favorite in terms of design and aesthetics. His maniacal grin, cynical nature, and overall touch of insanity make him stand out from the other heroes in the game. It is truly unfortunate that he didn’t get to make his appearance in the sequel, Darkest Dungeon II. In this article, we will go through the Jester’s story, stats, skills, and strategies.

The story of Jester in Darkest Dungeon

Beware of the maniacal minstrel (Image via Red Hook Studios)

The Jester has relatively the most ambiguous backstory among all the other heroes. The official description of the character in the game only offers a very limited view of his past and motivations, but he is described as a “manical minstrel” who has “several tricks” up his sleeve.

The Jester uses a sharp sickle as his weapon and a lute to inspire his allies. The most unique aspect of the Jester is his ability to hop positions with other teammates. This ability is very crucial to his playstyle because although he can dish out good damage, he is also very squishy and can be killed easily if opponents focus on him.

Other than damage, the Jester also offers two incredible support skills. He can inflict the bleed debuff on the enemies and reduce the stress levels of his allies by playing the lute. He also has some incredible camp skills that allow him to buff his teammates as well as reduce their stress levels in upcoming fights.

Stats of the Jester in Darkest Dungeon

Resolve 1 2 3 4 5 MAX HP 19 23 27 31 35 DODGE 15 20 25 30 35 PROT 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% SPD 7 7 8 8 9 ACC MOD +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 CRIT 4% 5% 6% 7% 8% DMG 4-7 5-8 6-10 6-11 7-13

Skills of Jester in Darkest Dungeon

Combat Skills:

Dirk Stab Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Self Melee +0% 85 5%

Forward 1 Bypass Guard Finale: +30% DMG (8 rds)

Harvest Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Self Melee -50% 90 0% Bleed (100% base) 2 pts/rd for 3 rds Finale: +30% DMG (8 rds)

Solo Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Self Ranged -100% 125



Forward 3 Mark Self (3 rds) +20 DODGE (4 rds) Finale: +75% DMG (8 rds) Finale: +8% CRIT (8 rds) 2 Uses per Battle









Finale Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Self Melee +50% 140 5%

Back 3 -25 DODGE -3 SPD +100% Stress (1 Battle) 1 Use per Battle









Slice Off Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Self Melee -33% 95 8% Bleed (100% base) 3 pts/rd for 3 rds Finale: +30% DMG (8 rds)

Support Skills

Battle Ballad Effect Self +5 ACC +2% CRIT +2 SPD (4 rds) Finale: +30% DMG (8 rds) Finale: +8% CRIT (8 rds)

Inspiring Tune Effect Self Stress -8 -10% Stress Finale: +30% DMG (8 rds) Finale: +8% CRIT (8 rds)

Camping Skills

Turn Back Time Time Cost Target Description 3 One Companion -30 Stress -15 Stress if Afflicted Every Rose Has Its Thorn Time Cost Target Description 3 All Companions -15 Stress -15% Stress (4 Battles) Tiger's Eye Time Cost Target Description 3 One Companion +10 ACC (4 Battles) +8% CRIT (4 Battles) Bark "Lose not your grip on the dreams of the past, you must fight just to keep them alive!" Mockery Time Cost Target Description 2 One Companion All Companions One Companion: +20 Stress All Companions: -20 Stress

Strategy for using the Jester in Darkest Dungeon

Wipe the floor with a grand finale (Image via Red Hook Studios)

If you want to use the Jester in Darkest Dungeon as a damage dealer, you need to master his most crucial attack, Finale. This attack can dish out massive damage if it’s set up properly. However, it can only be used once in each battle, which is why you need to use it at the right time and with the proper build-up. Luckily, there are multiple skills that boost the damage and crit chance of Finale.

If you want the Jester to act as your party support then the bleed affect and stress level reducer skills in his arsenal are vital for you. Inspiring Tune has the potential to reduce the highest amount of stress, and it surpasses all other skills in the game in this regard. If combined with Bright Tambourine and Tyrant's Tasting Cup trinkets, a maxed-out Inspiring Tune can reduce 18 stress from an ally.