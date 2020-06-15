Jett in Valorant: Agent Abilities and Gameplay Tips

Unlike the other duelists in Valorant, Jett prefers to play around the enemy rather than engaging them head-on.

She is the flashiest character in the game and is very fun to play.

Valorant might look a lot like CS: GO in terms of core gameplay but certain elements make the game quite different from Valve’s shooter.

One of the most important elements is the presence of hypernatural, battle-ready agents who have their very own personalities and skills.

Jett, who is the flashiest character in the game by far, is very satisfying to pull off and has garnered the reputation of being one of the best early frag duelists. She can gain access to vantage points early on and can secure very easy kills as a result.

However, she is not all that easy to master and it will take considerable practice on your end to get it right. If you are looking to put in the effort and make her your number one agent in Valorant, then here is a guide that’s bound to help you out.

Jett in Valorant: Abilities

Nationality: Korea

Agent Description: “Jett's agile and evasive fighting style lets her take risks no one else can. She runs circles around every skirmish, cutting enemies up before they even know what hit them.”

Abilities:

Cloudburst - Jett throws a cloud which creates a smoke dome that obscures vision on impact. Holding down the ability button allows her to use the mouse and bend the cloud’s in-flight trajectory.

Updraft - After a short wind-up, the ability will propel Jet up in the air. She can use this to even reach elevated spots.

Tailwind - This ability allows her to dash a short distance (in the direction she is moving) immediately after cast.

Blade Storm - Jett conjures several knives around her, which does moderate damage on hit, but has a guaranteed kill on headshots. While the left click throws a single dagger, the right click throws the remaining blades all at once, and getting a kill will restore all the daggers. Blade Storm, unlike guns in Valorant, maintains its perfect accuracy when moving and even when jumping.

Jett in Valorant: Tips and Tricks

#1 Always look for the element of surprise

Despite being described as a duelist, Jett doesn’t necessarily have the same 1v1 potential as Reyna, Phoenix or even Raze. She is a very nimble agent who thrives more on the outskirts of the battlefield than when charging head-on like the rest of the duelists.

Always look to find the enemy blind spots and aim to surprise them with her agility. Jett is all about an in-and-out sort of a playstyle and is always looking to move around and re-position after getting a kill.

#2 Her ultimate Blade Storm is one of her most powerful abilities

Jett’s ultimate Blade Storm is one of the most powerful and flashiest abilities in Valorant. It can literally help her to 1v5 the entire enemy team.

It allows for a more direct line of attack, especially if her enemies are in close clusters. The sheer amount of one-taps and resets that she can get out of this is insane.

#3 Positioning is key

Do not be afraid to use the Updraft and Cloud Smoke abilities when required. Obscuring enemy vision and constantly repositioning with Jett is one of the most important aspects of her playstyle.

Cloud Smoke was recently buffed in patch 1.01 and now lasts for a much longer period of time, as a result of which Jett finally became a meta pick in Valorant.