Jonathan's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, setup and more

Content creation within the PUBG Mobile circuit has grown immensely due to the ever-increasing popularity of the game. The battle royale sensation has a massive user base in India alone, with the number of players rising by the day.

Jonathan “JONATHAN” Amaral is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian PUBG Mobile esports scene and is considered one of the best players in the game.

In this article, we will talk about Jonathan’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats and more

Jonathan’s PUBG Mobile ID

Jonathan's PUBG ID is 5112616229 and his in-game alias is TSMentJONATHAN.

Here are Jonathan’s stats for Season 14 of PUBG Mobile:

His stats in the current season

Till date, Jonathan has only played 27 squad matches in the ongoing season and has a massive K/D of 5.37.

Here are his stats for Season 13:

His stats in Season 13

In the previous season, he played 241 squad matches and had an enormous K/D of 6.71.

Jonathan uses an iPhone XR to play PUBG Mobile. He also utilises the two-thumb layout with gyroscope enabled. You can watch his hand cam below:

Jonathan’s achievements

Jonathan and his team finished 1st in the PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia 2019 and the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020. TSM Entity also secured a 2nd position finish at the PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: South Asia Finals 2020. He individually had 27 kills in the finals of the PMIS and inflicted a total damage of 4460.

Jonathan’s YouTube channel

Jonathan started his journey on YouTube over a year ago. He has now amassed over 1.19 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and has over 90 million views combined. He streams PUBG Mobile and creates content related to the game regularly. You can visit his YouTube channel by clicking here.

You can also check out his Instagram account by clicking here.