Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The Indian esports content creation industry has grown exponentially in the last couple of years, courtesy of the ever-increasing popularity of mobile battle royale games in the country.

The unprecedented rise of such games, including Free Fire, has facilitated the emergence of a host of streamers who regularly create game-based content. These content creators have millions of subscribers and are immensely popular in the gaming community.

Ajay, popularly known by his YouTube alias Jonty Gaming, is a famous Free Fire content creator in India. In this article, we will talk about his Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and more.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489, and his IGN is Ste_TG JONTY. He is a part of the TOTAL-GAMING guild and is also a professional esports athlete for Stalwart Esports.

Jonty Gaming’s Stats

Lifetime

Jonty Gaming’s Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has played around 12552 matches in the squad mode, winning 5478 games with an impressive win rate of 43.64%. He has 43822 kills to his name, with an astonishing K/D ratio of 6.19.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1721 games and has emerged victorious in 469 games, with over 5600 kills. Meanwhile, he has 588 victories in the solo mode from the 3407 matches he has played.

Ranked

Jonty Gaming’s Ranked stats

In the on-going season, Jonty Gaming has played 426 squad matches and has triumphed in 94 matches. He has notched 1357 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 4.09.

However, he has played relatively fewer duo matches. He has taken part in over 150 games and has won 10 out of them.

Jonty Gaming's YouTube channel

The oldest video on Jonty Gaming's YouTube channel dates back to October 2018. He currently has over 1.47 million subscribers on the platform, with 61 million views combined.

Click here to visit his channel.

Ajay also has a second channel called ‘Global Jonty’.

Also Read: JIGS' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more