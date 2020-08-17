Jota character in Free Fire: All you need to know

Characters have become the most crucial element of Free Fire over the years. They have also emerged as one of the most-beloved assets of players, and everyone wants their help in plugging all the holes that the players might have left.

The game currently features more than 30 characters, each of whom has a unique ability. They can be unlocked on the basis of an individual's playstyle.

Also Read: Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

In this article, we discuss the unique ability of Jota, and what makes him an excellent choice for Free Fire players.

All you need to know about the Jota character in Free Fire

The in-game description of Jota reads:

“Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman.”

Advertisement

Jota has a passive ability named – 'Sustained Raids.' It restores 25 HP instantly when the player kills an enemy with an SMG or a Shotgun. At the maximum level, 40 HP is restored immediately on every kill.

The ability works exceptionally well in close quarter combats, and players who have an aggressive playing style can benefit from this.

How to purchase Jota in Free Fire

Unlike other characters, you will have to unlock Jota by spending diamonds. You can purchase him from the in-game shop for 499 diamonds.

Follow the steps given below to purchase Jota from the in-game store:

Click on the store option.

Step 1: Open the game and press the 'Store' option present on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Click on the 'Character' tab. A list of characters appears.

Scroll down and find the Jota character

Step 3: Scroll down and find Jota. Click on the Purchase button.

Step 4: A pop-up screen appears, prompting the players to confirm the purchase.

After the purchase is successful, you can equip the character from the loadout.

You will be able to claim a free character by logging in on 23rd August as a part of the third-anniversary event. Jota is also included in the list of available characters, and you can acquire him for free.