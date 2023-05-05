5 JRPGs with the best English dubs

Ever since the early 90s, Japanese role-playing games, also known as JRPGs, have captivated gamers from all around the world with their intricate and engaging storylines, immersive open-world experience, and iconic characters. While sticklers might be fond of the original Japanese voice acting, not everyone who wants to enjoy these games understands Japanese. Hence, provisions for English voice acting became a requisite.

English dubs opened up these games to a much wider audience, resulting in the mainstream popularity of some Japanese role-playing games. This article lists five JRPGs with great English voice acting.

5 JRPGs with commendable English voice acting

5) Tales of Berseria (2016)

Tales of Berseria was strongly praised for the amazing voice acting done for the English dub. The game itself was fairly well-received by fans and critics alike. Many fans felt that the emotions of all the characters in this JRPG were authentically captured by the voice actors, making the game feel more engaging and lively.

Out of all the voice actors, Cristina Valenzuela’s nuanced performance for the protagonist Velvet Crowe was particularly appreciated by players as she accurately captured the character’s emotional range.

4) Final Fantasy 7 Remake (2020)

Just like in the previous entry, Final Fantasy 7 Remake's English dub was remarkable and generally well-received by non-Japanese players from all over the world.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s English dubbing has left an everlasting mark in the world of dubs as it featured well-known actors such as Cody Christian (Cloud), Briana White (Aerith), and John Eric Bentley (Barrett).

The English dub adds a layer of personality to all the characters in the game, bringing them to life and allowing players to relate to everything that they experience in the game.

3) Final Fantasy 11 The Zodiac Age (2017)

When it comes to voice acting and performing English dubs, if names like Larry the Cable guy, Steve Agee, and Keiko Agena are linked to a title, it’s bound to be a blockbuster hit.

The English dub for Final Fantasy 11 The Zodiac Age was really well received by non-Japanese speaking gamers who really appreciated the effort put in by the renowned voice actors.

A lot of people also went as far as to say that the English version of the audio was better than the one in Japanese, as they believed that the English voice actors did a far better job at capturing the emotions that the characters felt in the game.

2) Catherine: Full Body (2019)

Catherine: Full Body has a roster of characters that have very well-defined personalities, and it was very important for the English voice actors to accurately portray all the emotions in the dub.

The refined performance provided by Troy Baker, the voice actor for the game’s protagonist Vincent, beautifully captured the characters' sentiments and inner turmoil and was applauded by all.

Non-Japanese players got full access to Catherine: Full Body once this additional layer of English dub was added to the game. The impressive quality of the English dub resulted in the game receiving attention from a mainstream audience, making it a fan favorite.

1) Persona 4 Golden (2012)

Persona 4 Golden’s English voice acting was top-notch. The people responsible for the brilliant dubbing were Johnny Yong Bosch, Yuri Lowenthal, Erin Fitzgerald, Amanda Winn Lee, Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, Anna Graves, and Sam Riegel.

Persona 4 Golden is not the only game in the series that was well-received by players. Persona 3 and Persona 5 are also well-known for their high-quality English voice cast, which has contributed to the series' popularity among Western audiences.

In conclusion, even though JRPGs offer a vast world filled with stories that keep players invested, these games would be limited to a very small audience if it wasn't for incredible localization. English dubs make a lot of these JRPGs enjoyable, and these five titles are examples of voice acting done right.

