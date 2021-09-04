When is Judge Dredd coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5?

Call of Duty: Warzone has an official release date for Season 5 Reloaded and Judge Dredd was revealed as one of the upcoming additions to the game. Players won't need to wait too long before picking up the iconic character themselves.

Judge Dredd is originally a comic book character who has also received some screen adaptations. He is known for being a dystopian law enforcement officer who prioritizes order. He's a perfect addition to a game like Call of Duty: Warzone.

Players may be excited to get their hands on the new character skin, however, there is no official release date for Judge Dredd. While there is no official timing on the skin, players can expect to see it appear by late September. It wouldn't make much sense for the skin to appear too long after that time.

Season 5 Reloaded of Warzone will appear around September 9 depending on the timezone that players are in. Judge Dredd will likely not appear on the first day of the update's release. But chances are that the skin and the bundle will be available within the same month.

Judge Dredd details in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Though the full release date for the Judge Dredd skin has not yet been given, all of the details regarding the upcoming bundle are available. Players can expect a bundle similar to other major collaborations in the past.

Judge Dredd's skin will need to be equipped on the operator known as Ingo Beck, who is part of the Warsaw Pact. Dredd will also not be free in Warzone, and players will need to purchase the bundle to use the skin. Pricing for the skin is not yet available, but it's very likely to be priced at around 2,000 COD Points.

Here's a list of the items that the bundle includes:

Tracer Pack: Judge Dredd Bundle

Operator skins: Judge Dredd and Comic Strip

Weapons blueprints: Quick Judgement SMG, Arbitrator Rifle AR, and the Lawgiver pistol

Finishing Move: Incendiary

Watch: Book of Law

Weapon Charm: Judge's Law

Calling Cards and Emblem for Judge Dredd

There are other packs that will be available during the Season 5 Reloaded update aside from Judge Dredd's tracer pack. Players can look forward to another bundle in the store that will be based around Oktoberfest later in the month.

Edited by Siddharth Satish