Over the period, Free Fire has become one of the most famous BR titles on the mobile platform. The game has crossed the milestone of 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which underlines its popularity.

The game offers its players over 30 characters, and each one of them except Adam & Eve boasts a unique ability. Recently, the developers of Free Fire announced a collaboration with KSHMR, and as a part of it, the K character was added to the game.

Jai is another character that was added to the game last month as a collaboration with superstar Hrithik Roshan.

In this article, we take a look at the abilities of K and Jai and evaluate who is better.

K vs Jai in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

K’s ability – Master of All

K in Free Fire

His ability has two different modes:

Jiujitsu Mode: Allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: Restores 2 EP every three seconds, up to 100 EP.

As the character's level is increased, only the Psychology Mode gets enhanced, and by using it, the players can recover 2 EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

It is important to note that changing the mode has a cooldown of 20 seconds. Also, regardless of the mode, the max EP of the users increases by 50.

Jai’s ability – Raging Reload

Jai in Free Fire

His ability recently received a significant buff with the previous OB 24 update. Now, users can automatically reload 30% of the maximum magazine capacity upon knocking down a foe. The percentage of ammo reloaded increases to 45 at ability level 6 (maximum level).

But this ability is only limited to AR, SMG, Pistol, and Shotgun.

Comparison

Both characters have incredible abilities in Free Fire. 'Raging Reload' automatically reloads ammo while 'Master of All' has various uses. The choice between characters is entirely subjective and depends upon the users, and some players might feel the other way around.

Jai's ability is better for players who prefer rush gameplay. At the same time, K's ability can be used for both active and passive plays. Also, the Jiujitsu Mode is somewhat similar to that of Alok's ability, except that it doesn't increase the movement speed. Still, there's a 500% increase in EP conversion rate, which means 5 EP to HP per second. So in a way, it replenishes 5 HP per second.

When comparing the overall abilities, 'Master of All' has the edge over 'Raging Reload' and comes in handy in numerous situations.

One can purchase Jai for 499 diamonds from the in-game shop, while K costs 599 diamonds.

