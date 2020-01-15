Karakin is coming to PUBG; will likely replace Vikendi

PUBG Corp Confirms Karakin is coming

PUBG Corp has confirmed the upcoming map, called Karakin, is coming to PUBG soon. Developers have been teasing about the new map for quite some time, and finally, it was confirmed on social media that it’s arriving pretty soon. A new teaser video has also been released as well, which shows few glimpses of the upcoming map.

Karakin will be a small map (2x2) and apparently is located in North Africa or the Middle East. Karakin is a desert map and from the few glimpses we could see, there is at least one village on top of the mountains.

Karakin is a desert map, and it looks very similar to Miramar. However, Miramar is the biggest map in the game while Karakin will be the smallest (not confirmed). According to previous leaks, which also confirmed that a new map is coming, Karakin will replace Vikendi as the playable map while Vikendi will become a rotation map.

The exact release date for the map has not been revealed yet, but expect it to arrive soon. Karakin map will most likely hit the test servers first, and after a proper feedback session from the community, it will arrive on the live servers.