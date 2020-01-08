PMCO 2020: Schedule of PMCO Spring Split Online Qualifiers announced
Jan 08, 2020 IST
The schedule for PMCO Spring Split 2020 In-Game qualifiers starting from 23rd January has been announced. The Online Qualifiers will go on for eight days, and the registered squads have to play 32 games across all the four maps.
The top eight games with the highest points will be taken into account for the final standings. The top teams will proceed to the group stage.
Also Read: Full Schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 announced
Schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers
Here is the complete schedule of PMCO In-Game Qualifiers 2020.
Day 1 (23rd January)
- Map 1(19:00): Sanhok
- Map 2(20:00): Erangel
- Map 3(21:00): Vikendi
- Map 4(22:00): Miramar
Day 2 (24rd January)
- Map 1(19:00): Miramar
- Map 2(20:00): Sanhok
- Map 3(21:00): Erangel
- Map 4(22:00): Vikendi
Day 3 (25rd January)
- Map 1(19:00): Vikendi
- Map 2(20:00): Miramar
- Map 3(21:00): Sanhok
- Map 4(22:00): Erangel
Day 4 (26th January)
- Map 1(19:00): Erangel
- Map 2(20:00): Vikendi
- Map 3(21:00): Miramar
- Map 4(22:00): Sanhok
Day 5 (30th January)
- Map 1(19:00): Sanhok
- Map 2(20:00): Erangel
- Map 3(21:00): Vikendi
- Map 4(22:00): Miramar
Day 6 (31st January)
- Map 1(19:00): Miramar
- Map 2(20:00): Sanhok
- Map 3(21:00): Erangel
- Map 4(22:00): Vikendi
Day 7 (1st February)
- Map 1(19:00): Vikendi
- Map 2(20:00): Miramar
- Map 3(21:00): Sanhok
- Map 4(22:00): Erangel
Day 8 (2nd February)
- Map 1(19:00): Erangel
- Map 2(20:00): Vikendi
- Map 3(21:00): Miramar
- Map 4(22:00): Sanhok
Note: The time mentioned above is in GMT
PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. The registrations will end on 21st January.
Click here to know the full registration process of PMCO Spring Split 2020 and click here to know how to register for the tournament.