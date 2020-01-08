×
PMCO 2020: Schedule of PMCO Spring Split Online Qualifiers announced

Rabia
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020 IST

PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split Online Qualifiers Schedule
The schedule for PMCO Spring Split 2020 In-Game qualifiers starting from 23rd January has been announced. The Online Qualifiers will go on for eight days, and the registered squads have to play 32 games across all the four maps.

The top eight games with the highest points will be taken into account for the final standings. The top teams will proceed to the group stage.

Also Read: Full Schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 announced

Schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers

Here is the complete schedule of PMCO In-Game Qualifiers 2020.

Day 1 (23rd January)

  • Map 1(19:00): Sanhok
  • Map 2(20:00): Erangel
  • Map 3(21:00): Vikendi
  • Map 4(22:00): Miramar

Day 2 (24rd January)

  • Map 1(19:00): Miramar
  • Map 2(20:00): Sanhok
  • Map 3(21:00): Erangel
  • Map 4(22:00): Vikendi

Day 3 (25rd January)

  • Map 1(19:00): Vikendi
  • Map 2(20:00): Miramar
  • Map 3(21:00): Sanhok
  • Map 4(22:00): Erangel

Day 4 (26th January)

  • Map 1(19:00): Erangel
  • Map 2(20:00): Vikendi
  • Map 3(21:00): Miramar
  • Map 4(22:00): Sanhok

Day 5 (30th January)

  • Map 1(19:00): Sanhok
  • Map 2(20:00): Erangel
  • Map 3(21:00): Vikendi
  • Map 4(22:00): Miramar
Day 6 (31st January)

  • Map 1(19:00): Miramar
  • Map 2(20:00): Sanhok
  • Map 3(21:00): Erangel
  • Map 4(22:00): Vikendi

Day 7 (1st February)

  • Map 1(19:00): Vikendi
  • Map 2(20:00): Miramar
  • Map 3(21:00): Sanhok
  • Map 4(22:00): Erangel

Day 8 (2nd February)

  • Map 1(19:00): Erangel
  • Map 2(20:00): Vikendi
  • Map 3(21:00): Miramar
  • Map 4(22:00): Sanhok

Note: The time mentioned above is in GMT

PMCO Online Qualifiers Region Wise Timings
PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. The registrations will end on 21st January.

Click here to know the full registration process of PMCO Spring Split 2020 and click here to know how to register for the tournament.

PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
