PMCO 2020: Schedule of PMCO Spring Split Online Qualifiers announced

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split Online Qualifiers Schedule

The schedule for PMCO Spring Split 2020 In-Game qualifiers starting from 23rd January has been announced. The Online Qualifiers will go on for eight days, and the registered squads have to play 32 games across all the four maps.

The top eight games with the highest points will be taken into account for the final standings. The top teams will proceed to the group stage.

Also Read: Full Schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 announced

Schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers

Here is the complete schedule of PMCO In-Game Qualifiers 2020.

Day 1 (23rd January)

Map 1(19:00): Sanhok

Map 2(20:00): Erangel

Map 3(21:00): Vikendi

Map 4(22:00): Miramar

Day 2 (24rd January)

Map 1(19:00): Miramar

Map 2(20:00): Sanhok

Map 3(21:00): Erangel

Map 4(22:00): Vikendi

Day 3 (25rd January)

Map 1(19:00): Vikendi

Map 2(20:00): Miramar

Map 3(21:00): Sanhok

Map 4(22:00): Erangel

Day 4 (26th January)

Map 1(19:00): Erangel

Map 2(20:00): Vikendi

Map 3(21:00): Miramar

Map 4(22:00): Sanhok

Day 5 (30th January)

Map 1(19:00): Sanhok

Map 2(20:00): Erangel

Map 3(21:00): Vikendi

Map 4(22:00): Miramar

Advertisement

Day 6 (31st January)

Map 1(19:00): Miramar

Map 2(20:00): Sanhok

Map 3(21:00): Erangel

Map 4(22:00): Vikendi

Day 7 (1st February)

Map 1(19:00): Vikendi

Map 2(20:00): Miramar

Map 3(21:00): Sanhok

Map 4(22:00): Erangel

Day 8 (2nd February)

Map 1(19:00): Erangel

Map 2(20:00): Vikendi

Map 3(21:00): Miramar

Map 4(22:00): Sanhok

Note: The time mentioned above is in GMT

PMCO Online Qualifiers Region Wise Timings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. The registrations will end on 21st January.

Click here to know the full registration process of PMCO Spring Split 2020 and click here to know how to register for the tournament.