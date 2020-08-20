There are several aspects of a battle royale game, including the most important one, survival. However, guns and firefights are also essential to the game. Free Fire offers a variety of weapons which are divided into several categories, based on their characteristics.

One such category is melee weapons. They usually come into play when users run out of ammunition while engaging in close-range combat, or at the beginning of a match when they haven’t found a gun.

There are five melee weapons in total that players can use in the Free Fire. Surprisingly, according to the official website, grenades are also included in this category.

One of the melee weapons in Free Fire is the Katana, and we discuss its stats, location, and more.

Katana in Free Fire: All you need to know

Katana in Free Fire (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

The description of the weapon on the official website states:

"Katana- Samurai’s favorite weapon."

Here are the stats of this weapon in Free Fire:

DAMAGE : 66

: 66 RATE OF FIRE : 32

: 32 RANGE : 5

: 5 RELOAD SPEED : 0

: 0 MAGAZINE : 0

: 0 ACCURACY : 10

: 10 MOVEMENT SPEED : 88

: 88 ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

All the stats used above are taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire.

Location of Katana in Free

In a battle royale match, the loot is scattered randomly across the vast map, so there is no predetermined location where players will be able to find this weapon.

Players sometimes use melee weapons to finish off a knocked enemy, in a way mocking them. Users also directly use such weapons to assert their dominance on an enemy.

For getting kills with the melee weapon, the players must have a fluid movement to outplay foes.