Keemstar and Ethan Klein slam Logan Paul for "scum of the earth" remark

By uniting arch-enemies Daniel "Keemstar" Keem and Ethan Klein with his recent remarks, Logan Paul might have just pulled off the impossible.

The YouTuber recently sparked controversy after referring to the duo as "scum of the earth" during a recent episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast.

The incident took place while discussing Roman Atwood, whose family was recently harassed by stalkers.

Not the kind to stay silent, both Keemstar and Ethan Klein have now taken to social media to call Logan Paul out for his unwarranted verbal attack.

First up was Keemstar, who released a video on Twitter where he did not mince words in addressing Logan Paul:

In the clip above, Keemstar states that both he and Ethan also have kids, and despite the blood bad between them, he would not wish for anyone to harass him in real life.

Ethan Klein, on the other hand, replied more humorously, declaring "war" upon Logan Paul:

This is WAR - H3 After Dark going live shortly! pic.twitter.com/DUJfvQlfYz — The H3 Podcast (@theh3podcast) January 29, 2021

Stating that he is probably one of the pettiest people on the internet, Ethan said that he had no intentions of letting this slide anytime soon.

As a result of this unexpected feud, Twitter was abuzz with quite a few reactions as fans responded to the unlikely alliance of Keemstar x Ethan Klein taking on Logan Paul.

Twitter responds to Ethan Klein x Keemstar vs Logan Paul:

In the recent episode of his H3H3 podcast, Ethan Klein addressed the situation and shared his thoughts on Logan Paul in general:

"If you're Logan Paul, you should stop short of calling people scum of the internet because you have a long and illustrious past which you're thrilled for people to forget because you've apparently evolved, right? "

The rest of his video revolved around him and his wife Hila calling out Logan for his string of past controversies.

In light of this unexpected beef, the online community soon became a hotspot for debate, as fans marveled that the 25-year-old had successfully managed to bring Ethan Klein and Keemstar together.

@LoganPaul may have just done the impossible and united @h3h3productions and @KEEMSTAR against a common enemy. I’m heating up my popcorn now this should be entertaining! — Storm ⚡ (@StormChan) January 30, 2021

#YouTubeTalk - Only a Paul brother could unite Keemstar & Ethan Klein. That's a superpower. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qKiHYbLSo5 — 💀 (@LatchkeyGothBoy) January 30, 2021

With the makings of an all-new feud taking place online, it remains to be seen what course it ends up taking eventually.

Moreover, with the unlikely pairing of Keemstar and Ethan Klein clapping back via videos of their own, a Logan Paul rebuttal certainly seems to be on the cards.