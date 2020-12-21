"Keep your clothes on!" Twitch streamer's mother has a message for her on live stream

In a clip which has gone rival recently, a Twitch streamer's mother asked her to keep her clothes on during a live stream.

The Twitch streamer in question is TheNicoleT, who was conversing with her mother via call on live stream, only for her mother to come up with a hilarious piece of advice.

The streamer was informing her mother that people have been been very kind and welcoming, which has seen an exponential increases in the number of subscriptions that she's achieved recently.

TheNicoleT's mother's response left her in splits.

Twitch streamer's mother has a request for her daughter

In the clip above, which has so far received almost 300K views, TheNicoleT can be seen speaking to her mother on live stream, via call:

"Hi , I'm streaming...when you called, I was getting a bunch of subscriptions all at once , more than 300! It's insane, people are being so nice tonight"

In response, her mother replies with a hilarious word of caution for her daughter, only to innocently ask if her chat can hear her later on:

"Cool....good....Keep your clothes on ! They can't hear me, can they? Oh My god...All right I'll talk to you later....Hi everybody!"

TheNicoleT is a Twitch streamer with around 236K followers and an additional 5K subscribers on YouTube.

The gaming ecosystem can often create a toxic environment, hence, moments like these are a good reprieve from that. There is an innocence to TheNicoleT telling her mother about her Twitch goals.

The mother's complete disregard for that along with her aversion to a public platform add to the fun.

Apart from her Just Chatting streams, TheNicoleT can also be spotted trying her hand at other games such as Fall Guys and Fortnite.

She's also tried her hand at the IRL genre of streams, along with a mix of ASMR and more.

According to her Twitch bio, she is a 21-year old college student from Washington State, who is equipped with a major in DTC and Communications.

On Twitch, she is a partnered streamer, who dabbles between cooking streams and hosting interactive sessions with viewers.