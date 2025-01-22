5 key takeaways from the new Phantom Blade Zero gameplay trailer

A new Phantom Blade Zero gameplay trailer has been released by S-GAME to celebrate the Year of the Snake. It showcases the title’s martial arts-inspired action RPG gameplay. Built on Unreal Engine 5, the video highlights the game’s breathtaking visuals, fluid combat, and rich storytelling, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release on PS5 and PC.

Here are the five elements from the Phantom Blade Zero gameplay trailer that make the title a must-play.

Takeaways from the new Phantom Blade Zero gameplay trailer

1) Unreal Engine 5's visual fidelity

A still from the new Phantom Blade Zero gameplay trailer (Image via S-GAME)

Captured on a PS5, the Phantom Blade Zero gameplay trailer showcases the impressive visual capabilities of Unreal Engine 5. From realistic lighting effects to lifelike combat animations, the title’s graphical quality stands out. The snake-themed weapons gleam with detailed textures and particle effects, while the fluid combat animations reflect the game's cinematic style.

S-GAME has ensured that Phantom Blade Zero isn’t just visually stunning but also optimized for next-gen performance. This commitment to quality makes the title a standout in the AAA gaming space.

2) Weapons take center stage

The last scene from the gameplay trailer (Image via S-GAME)

The introduction of the White Python and Red Viper swords is one of the highlights of the gameplay trailer.

These snake-themed weaponss come in different lengths — the White Python (long, sweeping) and the Red Viper (short, precise) — and offer fluid, combo-driven gameplay. The best part? They can be combined in creative ways. For example, players can use the long sword to propel the short sword into powerful strikes.

Players can utilize these swords in fast-paced combat, chaining attacks with the short and long swords. This dual-wield style enhances speed and fluidity, making combat visually dynamic and allowing players to seamlessly transition between offense and defense.

Another weapon, the Venomous Softblade, is a flexible tool perfect for players who prefer counterattacks and parries.

3) Cinematic martial arts combat

The Protagonist from the new Phantom Blade Zero gameplay trailer (Image via S-GAME)

Phantom Blade Zero delivers excellent cinematic action. Every move looks like a scene from a martial arts epic, all choreographed by Kenji Tanigaki, action director for Samurai X films.

The acrobatics, precision, and intensity blend the ancient philosophies of martial arts with modern gaming mechanics. This can be seen in the boss fight against Seven Judgments, featured in the trailer, as players move into dynamic formations and use precision attacks to overcome enemies.

4) The phases of Seven Judgments boss fight

Seven Judgments boss fight from the gameplay trailer (Image via S-GAME)

The trailer showcases a multi-phase boss battle against the Seven Judgments. Fighting in a "sword formation" based on the Big Dipper constellation, players must defeat Decree, the leader, while avoiding simultaneous attacks from his disciples. Decree’s disciples sacrifice their own health to heal him. If fewer than three remain, Decree uses his health to revive them.

After defeating Decree, Phase 2 introduces a puppet, Tyrannical Decree, controlled by three disciples with red threads. This phase features pendulum-like movements and sweeping attacks. Players must time dodges and parries to counter the puppet's powerful thrusts and long-range strikes, making for a fast-paced and rhythm-based battle.

5) New Phantom Edges

Combat glimpse from the new Phantom Blade Zero gameplay trailer (Image via S-GAME)

Finally, the new Phantom Blade Zero gameplay trailer introduces Phantom Edges — Savage Axe and Ink Cut.

The Savage Axe delivers three powerful strikes after charging, dealing significant Sha-Chi damage, but the charge time is slow and vulnerable to interruption. Alternatively, three quick taps on R2 (console) can unleash a faster, combo-based attack at the cost of Sha-Chi.

On the other hand, Ink Cut serves as a combo-oriented artifact. Its chainable attacks integrate seamlessly with Soul’s primary weapon, expanding combos and creating visually stunning sequences. These Phantom Edges add new layers to combat, offering options for both aggressive and tactical playstyles.

