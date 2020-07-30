Killjoy in Valorant: An ability guide

Riot Games seems to be religiously sticking to its ‘one Agent per Act’ policy, and with Valorant’s Act 2 right around the corner, the developers have finally revealed the new Agent.

The 12th Agent of the Valorant roster is going to be tech-driven, and she will go by the name of Killjoy, aka ‘The Genius of Germany.’

Much like Cypher, she is going to be a master tinkerer and will come with gadgets packed with incredible zone controlling tools.

With what has been revealed so far, we feel that Killjoy will be as good as Cypher or Sage in slowing down enemy pushes, and giving the teammates enough time to rotate around the map.

Her kit comes with an Alarm Bot, a Turret, a damage-dealing Nanoswarm grenade, as well as a zoning Lockdown ultimate.

Here is a closer look at all of Killjoy’s abilities.

Valorant: Killjoy's abilities

1. Alarm Bot

This ability will help her to equip a ‘covert Alarmbot’ that will deploy a bot when fired, to hunt down enemies that get in the range of its influence.

Like Raze’s BoomBot, it will follow and track the enemy down. However, instead of damaging them, it will explode to apply the ‘Vulnerable’ status effect on them.

The bot can be recalled, by holding down on the ability button.

2. Turret

The most controversial part of Killjoy’s kit, and also one of the most important, is the Turret. This ability allows her to equip a turret which can be fired.

The Turret covers a complete 180-degree cone and fires at enemies who get in its range. This ability is ideal for creating a zone of crossfire, to pin the enemies down, and successfully thwart a fast push.

Like the Alarm Bot, the Turret can be recalled as well.

3. Nanoswarm

The Nanoswarm ability allows Killjoy to throw a grenade which then goes covert upon landing. Activating the grenade will release a swarm of damaging nanobots, which can make the enemy health bar go from 100 to 0 in a matter of seconds.

4. Ultimate ability: Lockdown

Killjoy’s ultimate ability helps her to equip and plant a Lockdown device, which detains and slows down every enemy caught in its radius.

The ability might sound overpowered, but it does come with a big windup phase, which can be easily countered. The device can also be destroyed by the enemy.

When is Killjoy arriving?

Killjoy is all set to go live in the Valorant servers on the 4th of August.