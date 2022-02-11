"Twitch has a gambling problem": Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom highlights issues with Twitch gambling streamers

Kim Dotcom made a public statement against gambling streamers, saying that there are far more problems than Twitch may know about.

Kim Dotcom is a political activist and internet entrepreneur who founded the cloud storage service Mega and created the New Zealand political party named the Internet Party. Kim has spent most of his life participating on the internet, making a name for himself as a teenager by claiming that he had hacked into the security of the two American government agencies NASA and the Pentagon. In recent history, he has made appearances on Twitch streamer Trainwrecks' streams.

His exposure to the gambling scene on Twitch through Trainwrecks is what started his journey into the darker side of the scene. In his tweet, he linked to a list of questions that were sent to Twitch to gather more info on the subject for a mini-documentary on the topic.

Are Twitch users losing hundreds of millions collectively to online casinos?



I have emailed some questions to @twitch and posted the email on substack. I’ll keep you posted about their response. The gambling problem on Twitch.Are Twitch users losing hundreds of millions collectively to online casinos?I have emailed some questions to @twitch and posted the email on substack. I’ll keep you posted about their response. kimdotcom.substack.com/p/the-gambling… The gambling problem on Twitch.Are Twitch users losing hundreds of millions collectively to online casinos?I have emailed some questions to @twitch and posted the email on substack. I’ll keep you posted about their response. kimdotcom.substack.com/p/the-gambling…

Kim Dotcom details his issues with gambling on Twitch

In his list of questions, he asks Twitch if they are aware of the many ways that streamers are bypassing their guidelines on gambling.

"Twitch recently changed the rules not to allow affiliate links to gambling sites on stream, but steamers can still show the browser domain and branding of online casinos on stream."

He also brings up that these gambling streamers make a lot of money from sponsorships with online casinos, saying that casinos can make these investments due to the abundance of money made through their site.

"Some of the biggest streamers on Twitch are getting paid millions of dollars per months by online casinos to stream gambling content. In one case a casino is paying $60m per year to a streamer. Casinos would not pay such large amounts if it wasn’t profitable for them. It is no secret that the longer a person gambles the more they lose because the casino always has the odds in their favor."

Twitter users shared their thoughts on the topic, discussing more issues surrounding gambling:

Not trying to defend the feature, I don't like gambling overall. But I don't think a change on Twitch will have any significant impact @Twitch If Twitch removes gambling streams won't the gamblers just move to another site?Not trying to defend the feature, I don't like gambling overall. But I don't think a change on Twitch will have any significant impact @KimDotcom @Twitch If Twitch removes gambling streams won't the gamblers just move to another site?Not trying to defend the feature, I don't like gambling overall. But I don't think a change on Twitch will have any significant impact

Gromath @gromathcz @KimDotcom @Twitch but the bigger problem is how easy it is to create an account on those sites.. u can sign up in a minute using your email or steam and no kyc whatsoever, no matter your age and for location you can just use a vpn @KimDotcom @Twitch but the bigger problem is how easy it is to create an account on those sites.. u can sign up in a minute using your email or steam and no kyc whatsoever, no matter your age and for location you can just use a vpn

Scott @LuckySMK1 @KimDotcom @Twitch Kim you supported many of these streamers during their gambling streams. Nice to see the change of heart. Im 51 and have seen many people get wrecked gambling. My main issues with it is the youngsters getting addicted to it. @KimDotcom @Twitch Kim you supported many of these streamers during their gambling streams. Nice to see the change of heart. Im 51 and have seen many people get wrecked gambling. My main issues with it is the youngsters getting addicted to it.

Jarno @Jarno84 @KimDotcom @Twitch Twitch itself has gambling integrated in their platform, also lot's of games have gambling intergrated in them as well..... where do you draw a line? @KimDotcom @Twitch Twitch itself has gambling integrated in their platform, also lot's of games have gambling intergrated in them as well..... where do you draw a line?

Walter_Smiley 🧢 @ImWalter_Smiley @KimDotcom @Twitch Good read. I’d be interested in seeing the answers to these questions. I like watching the gambling streams, but don’t want others to lose there money based of the wins of millionaires. @KimDotcom @Twitch Good read. I’d be interested in seeing the answers to these questions. I like watching the gambling streams, but don’t want others to lose there money based of the wins of millionaires.

Brett @Brett97_ @KimDotcom @Twitch something has to be done about the false reality, majoirty of streamers are selling.. to allbeit children.. its too easy to put a VPN on and make a fake account and off you go. @KimDotcom @Twitch something has to be done about the false reality, majoirty of streamers are selling.. to allbeit children.. its too easy to put a VPN on and make a fake account and off you go.

Most of the comments to the tweet agreed that minors being exposed to gambling was unfortunate, but many didn't want the gambling streams to be completely banned either. This topic is surely an important conversation, and would be made even more so if Twitch responds to these questions.

