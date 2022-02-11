"Twitch has a gambling problem": Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom highlights issues with Twitch gambling streamers

Kim Dotcom made a public statement against gambling streamers, saying that there are far more problems than Twitch may know about.
Kim Dotcom is a political activist and internet entrepreneur who founded the cloud storage service Mega and created the New Zealand political party named the Internet Party. Kim has spent most of his life participating on the internet, making a name for himself as a teenager by claiming that he had hacked into the security of the two American government agencies NASA and the Pentagon. In recent history, he has made appearances on Twitch streamer Trainwrecks' streams.
His exposure to the gambling scene on Twitch through Trainwrecks is what started his journey into the darker side of the scene. In his tweet, he linked to a list of questions that were sent to Twitch to gather more info on the subject for a mini-documentary on the topic.
Kim Dotcom details his issues with gambling on Twitch
In his list of questions, he asks Twitch if they are aware of the many ways that streamers are bypassing their guidelines on gambling.
"Twitch recently changed the rules not to allow affiliate links to gambling sites on stream, but steamers can still show the browser domain and branding of online casinos on stream."
He also brings up that these gambling streamers make a lot of money from sponsorships with online casinos, saying that casinos can make these investments due to the abundance of money made through their site.
"Some of the biggest streamers on Twitch are getting paid millions of dollars per months by online casinos to stream gambling content. In one case a casino is paying $60m per year to a streamer. Casinos would not pay such large amounts if it wasn’t profitable for them. It is no secret that the longer a person gambles the more they lose because the casino always has the odds in their favor."
Twitter users shared their thoughts on the topic, discussing more issues surrounding gambling:
Most of the comments to the tweet agreed that minors being exposed to gambling was unfortunate, but many didn't want the gambling streams to be completely banned either. This topic is surely an important conversation, and would be made even more so if Twitch responds to these questions.