The Absolver task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 requires you to help Thomas of Kolin, who wants to steal an Absolver Sword that belongs to Basan. Although this qualifies as a side quest, and is not necessary to complete, you can still complete it for a more immersive experience. Moreover, you will earn exciting rewards by completing such tasks.

Here is how you can play and complete this mission in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete Absolver Task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

This task requires you to travel to Miskowitz Town and visit a blacksmith. He will help you find Thomas of Kolin who can be located in Sigismund's camp, Kuttenberg. But Thomas' location isn't fixed within the camp because he keeps moving around.

How to find Basan's Sword in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The chest containing the original sword can be found inside a white and green tent (Image via Deep Silver || YouTube/Quick Tips)

First, you must find the tournament ring, which can be located toward the east of the map.

Underneath this, to your left you will notice a white and green colored tent.

You will find a chest there. Since it is locked with a medium lock, you must have lockpicks to open it. During this step, be very cautious of not getting caught by anyone.

When the chest has been unlocked, grab the Longsword Absolver and head over to the blacksmith.

How to replicate Basan's Sword in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To replicate the sword, you must head toward the blacksmith station, which is located on the West side of the map. Here's a list of all the materials needed for replication:

1x Deer Skin

1x Eight-sided sword pommel

1x Horned sword guard

2 Frankfurt Steel

2 Iron

Most of these items can be purchased from the blacksmith's station. The Deer Skin, on the other hand, can be bought from the Armorsmith located nearby. Once all the materials have been successfully collected, the replication process can be started. When the process has been completed, you will have the Replica of the Longsword Absolver.

After successfully replicating the sword, you will get many options in regards to its usage and the original sword:

Return to Basan's chest.

Put the replica of the Absolver in Basan's chest.

Give the Absolver to Thomas

When you complete this quest, you may give the Longsword Absolver to Thomas of Kolin and receive 600 Groschen as a reward.

