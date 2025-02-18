Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Casper task

The Casper task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is the last task in the Gules' request quest. After eliminating Canker, Handsome Charlie, and Johnny the Gob, Casper is the last enemy in this quest line. Casper is the leader of one of the biggest bandit factions in the game and one of the most challenging opponents you will face.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about the Casper task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete the Casper task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Go to Apollonia to encounter the Bandits (Image via Deep Silver)

Approximately two or three days following Johnny the Gob’s departure, a quest marker will appear over Gules in Semine. Speak with him, and he will inform you that Casper has set up camp in Apollonia, far to the east of the Trosky region.

Gules warns that Casper is a formidable opponent, leading the largest bandit faction you’ve faced so far. Your mission is to retrieve Casper’s gold ring as proof of your victory.

To reach Casper’s hideout efficiently, begin your journey in Tachov and move northward, skirting the perimeter of Trosky Castle. As you near the designated search area, keep an eye out for a break in the tree line towards the northwest — this provides the best entry point into the forest.

Casper’s gang is more dispersed than previous enemy groups, making them harder to locate and confront. Once you enter the woods, be prepared for an ambush, as bandits are likely to spot you early.

Defeating Casper and his bandits

During the ensuing skirmishes, Casper will eventually reveal himself. He does not employ any special combat tactics that set him apart from other adversaries you have faced, so stick to your tried-and-true melee techniques. Blocking, riposting, and counterattacking will be key to taking him down efficiently.

Once Casper is defeated, loot his body to obtain the gold ring, along with any other valuables he carries. Also, be cautious, as additional members of his gang may still be lurking in the area.

Casper possesses a set of keys that unlock a chest in his camp. Make your way to the back of the hideout and use the keys to access a trove of valuable items, including:

6 Scatter Shot (30 Groschen each)

Silver Brooch Enamelled (31.5 Groschen)

Silver Cross With Garnet (229.3 Groschen)

2 Women's Brooches (31.5 Groschen each)

Mustard (24 Groschen)

Schnapps (2.6 Groschen)

Deer Skin (14.2 Groschen)

Groschen (56.8 total)

Jasper Beads (50 Groschen)

Pepper (24 Groschen)

Roe-Deer Hide (70 Groschen)

Sheepskin (15 Groschen)

Tin Pitcher (two pieces, valued at 32 and 28 Groschen, respectively)

With Casper’s gold ring in hand, return to Semine and present it to Gules. He will express his gratitude for eliminating the last of the criminals in Trosky. When prompted, request to keep the ring, as Gules will permit you to retain it as a trophy. Additionally, if you ask for an extra reward, you will receive 95 Groschen for your efforts.

Talk to Gules to complete the mission (Image via Deep Silver)

With his troubles now resolved, Gules offers to train Henry in various skills for a fee. The training options available are:

Swordsmanship (Apprentice Level) - 500 Groschen

- 500 Groschen Unarmed Combat (Basics Level) - 100 Groschen

- 100 Groschen Thievery (Apprentice Level) - 500 Groschen

- 500 Groschen Stealth (Apprentice Level) - 500 Groschen

This marks the end of your quest line with Gules, solidifying your reputation as a force to be reckoned with in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

