Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Johnny the Gob task

Johnny the Gob in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is the third request by Gules. The first two tasks require you to eliminate Canker and Handsome Charlie. Unlike the previous two targets, Gules insists that Johnny should be left alive once you have beaten him. However, he still requires proof that Johnny has left the area, which means you’ll need to retrieve his shield before reporting back.

In this guide, we share everything you need to know about completing the Johnny the Gob task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete the Johnny the Gob in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Talk to Gules to start the task (Image via Deep Silver)

A few days after dealing with Handsome Charlie, return to Gules in Semine to receive your next Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 mission. During your conversation, he will emphasize his long-standing relationship with Johnny and make it clear that he doesn’t want him killed — just persuaded to leave town permanently.

As proof of Johnny’s departure, Gules requests his unique shield. You’ll also learn that Johnny was part of the band that ambushed Henry and Hans early in the game.

Locating Johnny's camp

Johnny and his crew have set up camp to the west of Rocktower Pond. The western side of the camp is surrounded by tall grass, making it ideal for stealth. You'll ultimately need to defeat Johnny’s entire gang — excluding Johnny himself.

Combat strategy

The camp is guarded by approximately six bandits. Prioritize spacing out enemies and eliminating them one at a time.

Avoid engaging Johnny until all other bandits are defeated.

If you have Mutt as a companion, be cautious; he may automatically attack Johnny if left uncontrolled, potentially ruining the mission.

Once the other bandits are taken care of, you can begin your confrontation with Johnny directly.

Convincing Johnny to leave

Kill everyone but keep the Gob alive (Image via Deep Silver)

When only Johnny remains, start chipping away at his health without killing him. Carefully time your attacks and watch for the "Chat" option to appear during combat.

During your exchange, mention that Gules sent you. At first, Johnny will resist acknowledging his old friend, but once he takes enough damage, he will surrender. Once he yields, he’ll agree to leave the region and never return.

After Johnny agrees to leave, ask him for his shield. He will willingly hand it over before departing. With that, your primary objective is complete.

Looting the camp

Before heading back to Gules, take a moment to explore the camp. At the rear, there is a cave containing a locked chest.

None of the bandits have the key, so you’ll need to pick the lock manually.

Inside the chest, you’ll find a Weighted Die , a special item useful for dice games. This die is skewed toward rolling ones, making it particularly advantageous.

, a special item useful for dice games. This die is skewed toward rolling ones, making it particularly advantageous. If you break your lockpicks, you can reload the game, as an autosave should trigger after Johnny surrenders.

Reporting back to Gules

Return to Gules in Semine and inform him of Johnny’s departure. He’ll be especially appreciative that you followed his wishes and allowed his former friend to live.

As with previous quests for Gules, you can keep Johnny’s shield by simply asking for it. While the shield may not offer the best stats compared to your current equipment, it has a unique design that makes it a desirable collectible.

With Johnny taken care of, Gules will soon have one final target for you. Check back after a few days for the next mission in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

