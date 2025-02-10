Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Opus Magnum side quest

The Opus Magnum side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a continuation of the chaos that started with Forbidden Fruit. This time, Miller Kreyzl has another task — one that requires finding a companion for the wedding and gathering a few items. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, things quickly take a darker turn.

If you're ready to dive in, here's how to complete Opus Magnum and see just how deep Kreyzl’s plans go.

How to finish Opus Magnum side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Objectives for Opus Magnum side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The Opus Magnum side quest you will get the moment after you finish Forbidden Fruit. If you’ve already helped Kreyzl steal a document from the Rathaus and tasted nitre, you’re in for another strange request.

This time, Kreyzl speaks of a Prague alchemy book that somehow has reached Trosky Castle. Before you can go after it, though, you’ll need to handle some business involving a wedding.

Opus Magnum side quest walkthrough in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kreyzl needs a companion for the wedding, and you’re the one who has to find one. The first stop is Zhelejov, where you’ll need to speak with Dorothy, the bathhouse owner. She gathers a few of her girls, but none of them are willing to attend the wedding. Dorothy then suggests looking for Enneleyn at the Nomad Camp.

Travel to Nomad Camp, locate Enneleyn and speak to her. She consents but will only attend on one condition — she needs to acquire some special items. So, now you have a shopping list.

Sneak and steal the dress in Opus Magnum side quest (Image via Deep Silver)

In Troskowitz, you’ll need to collect:

A dress: You go to Tailor Bartoshek and purchase the dress named ( Tyrol brocade cotehardie) . If you want to mingle at the wedding, you can also purchase some new clothes for yourself.

You go to Tailor Bartoshek and purchase the dress named ( . If you want to mingle at the wedding, you can also purchase some new clothes for yourself. Mintha perfume: Talk to Innkeeper Betty about the perfume. You may either convince her to give it to you, purchase it from her, or steal it. Or, Apothecary Emmerich sells the recipe, so you can brew the perfume yourself.

Talk to Innkeeper Betty about the perfume. You may either convince her to give it to you, purchase it from her, or steal it. Or, Apothecary Emmerich sells the recipe, so you can brew the perfume yourself. Fine wine: This is sold by most innkeepers, so just go get a bottle from any local tavern.

Once you get all this stuff, return to Nomad Camp and deliver these items to Enneleyn. You now have your wedding set with Kreyzl and Enneleyn.

However, before the celebration, you’ll need to complete the main quest For Whom the Bell Tolls to gain access to Trosky Castle. The wedding portion of the quest is tied to Wedding Crashers, so check that walkthrough if you’re unsure of what to do next.

Retrieving the Alchemy book from Trosky castle

After dealing with the wedding preparations, it’s time to find the book Kreyzl wants.

Head to Trosky Castle and look for a shallow cliff area outside the walls. There, you’ll find the body of Nikvard next to a pile of dirt. Near him, on the ground, is the book Lightbringer’s Secret. Pick it up and head back to Miller Kreyzl at Lower Semine Mill to hand it over.

Once you give Kreyzl the book, he tells you to meet him and the others at The Lair.

The truth behind Kreyzl’s plan

At The Lair, the truth finally comes out. You press Kreyzl for answers, and Bonnie finally spills everything. They had been lying to you about their intentions — this wasn’t about alchemy or strange ingredients. The real goal was to collect materials for making explosives.

This revelation leaves you with a choice.

Alternative outcomes and choices in Opus Magnum side quest

The Opus Magnum side quest has multiple possible endings:

You can report Kreyzl’s activity to the Bailiff. This results in the Bailiff and his men raiding The Lair to uncover Kreyzl’s true plans.

You can choose to kill Kreyzl, putting an end to his schemes permanently.

Whatever choice you make, one thing is certain — the events of Opus Magnum will have lasting consequences in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

