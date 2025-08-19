Kirby Air Riders pre-order guide: Price, release date, and more

The latest Kirby Air Riders Direct showcased a bunch of gameplay mechanics about the upcoming adorable arcade racer, in addition to launch details. Set for launch on November 20, 2025, across all regions, fans can dive into this new world of action and whimsy this Holiday season. This guide aims to familiarize players with the game's fundamentals, including pricing, content, and more.

Here are all the specifics that players need to know before pre-ordering Kirby Air Riders.

Kirby Air Riders platforms, pricing, editions, and more

Developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment and Sora Ltd in collaboration with Nintendo, the game is launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2. This is the first new spin-off entry in the beloved Kirby series since the original Nintendo GameCube installment Kirby Air Ride from 2003.

At a price tag of $69.99, only one edition of the game is available for pre-order with no DLC in sight for the time being. As with other Nintendo Switch 2 games, pre-ordering allows buyers to download and pre-install the game on their system before the launch date, allowing them to dive into the experience as soon as possible on day one.

Boasting new mechanics across six-player races and the returning City Trial mode, the game's file size comes in at 25 GB, so players should make some space on their system before downloading it. That said, it also supports the following number of players across various game modes:

Singe System: 1-4

1-4 Local Wireless: 1-8

1-8 Online Multiplayer: 1-16

As with many other first-party releases on the platform, the game features full GameChat support, allowing players to communicate with their friends via video and voice chat. Learn more about the game via the official Direct showcase in the video embed above.

How to pre-order Kirby Air Riders

Return to City Trials and more in this new installment (Image via Nintendo)

Players can pre-order the game via the official Nintendo website or the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2. Here are the steps:

Visit the Nintendo website

Sign in with a Nintendo account

Type in the game name into the search bar

Click the Pre-Order button and complete the transaction to add the game to your library

As mentioned before, pre-loading the game will allow players to dive in as soon as it launches worldwide.

Also Read: All announcements from Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025

